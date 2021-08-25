News from Turkey: Erdogan Says His Nation “Has No Responsibility” to Afghan Migrants | World | New





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held meetings with European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Council President Charles Michel, stressing that Turkey will no longer be held responsible for migrants. Erdogan highlighted Turkey’s role in hosting more than five million Syrian and other refugees and called on EU leaders to do more to prepare for a potential influx of Afghan migrants in the coming months. It comes as he ordered Turkish authorities to build a three-meter-high concrete wall along its border with Iran to block the entry of migrants into Turkey. It has also stepped up the Turkish military presence along the border.

Mr Erdogan said at a press conference on Monday: “Turkey has no duty, no responsibility or obligation to be Europe’s repository for refugees.” He added: “Member States only opened their doors to a small part of the people who had served them and were in a difficult situation. “That the problem could not be overcome with such symbolic measures. “ The Turkish leader added that Turkey could not be expected to assume “the international responsibilities of third countries”. JUST IN US troops begin withdrawal from Afghanistan as Biden slams rejection of extension request

And in a tweet on Monday, Erdogan warned he was putting Turkey’s “peace” high on a priority list. He said: “We are conducting intensive international diplomacy regarding developments in Afghanistan and irregular migration. “We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure stability in our region, to protect our country against migratory pressures. “And to safeguard the peace of our nation.” READ MORE Joe Biden on the brink as Kamala Harris prepares to take over after Afghan “fiasco”

It is not known how many Afghans will flee the country and attempt to enter Turkey and Europe. But figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees estimate that 3.5 million Afghans are currently internally displaced within Afghanistan. The increase in the number of people trying to leave comes on top of the 2.2 million refugees already in neighboring countries. Pakistan and Iran saw the highest number of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers arriving in 2020, with nearly 1.5 million people fled to Pakistan while 780,000 fled to Iran, according to UNHCR.

