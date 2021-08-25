Supreme Court Orders Reinstatement of Trump’s “Stay In Mexico” Policy





Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas on Aug. 13 ordered the Biden administration to restore politics within seven days. The judge accepted the arguments of the Republican attorneys general in Texas and Missouri that the Biden administration had failed to comply with legal requirements to take into account all relevant factors before ending the politics of the era. Trump.

Critics of Trump’s policy have said it risks the lives of migrants by forcing them to wait in Mexico, including in border towns plagued by gangs, drugs and violence. Trump aides said they avoided issue of immigrants failing to show up for immigration hearings after being released to live in the United States

Immigrant rights advocates expressed disappointment at the high court action, but stressed that Biden still had the power to repeal Trump-era policies through a new process that the courts would approve.

The Biden administration was right to quash Trump’s return policy to Mexico, which aimed to punish asylum seekers by trapping them in miserable and dangerous conditions, American’s Omar Jadwat said. Civil Liberties Union. The government must take all available measures to end this illegal program completely, including ending it with a fuller explanation. What it must not do is use this decision as a pretext to renounce its commitment to restore a fair asylum system.

Paola Luisi of Families Belong Together, a coalition of immigrant rights groups, said: Many people in Mexico waiting to apply for asylum have been kidnapped, raped and even killed as a direct result of this policy. They came to our door with a belief in America and our government put them in danger. We cannot accept any policy, even temporary, that separates families. We urge the Biden administration to do everything in its power to end this cruel policy of staying in Mexico once and for all.

While immigrant advocates have focused particular anger on the Stay in Mexico policy, the pandemic-related policies instituted under Trump and largely maintained under Biden have also resulted in the rapid deportation of many asylum seekers to Mexico.

The legal push to force the Biden administration to restore the Trump-era stay in Mexico policy is part of a conservative effort to leverage legal precedents set during the Trump presidency to roll out Bidens’ initiatives on the immigration and other matters. Tuesday night’s brief Supreme Court order cited last year’s court ruling blocking Trump’s repeal of the Obama-era Child Arrivals Deferred Action Policy, or DACA, which granted work permits and some deportation protection for immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children.

In that decision, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that the Trump administration violated administrative procedure law by failing to consider important factors in the decision. Chief Justice John Roberts has angered Trump and some Tories by joining Democrat-appointed courts to block Trump’s gradual termination of DACA.

After failing to get a stay from a federal appeals court last week, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to intervene. Judge Samuel Alito temporarily suspended the lower court order demanding a return to the Stay in Mexico policy on Friday evening. This suspension was lifted by the court order on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the Department of Justice argued that restoring the policy would be very disruptive and could disrupt U.S.-Mexico relations.

A glimmer of hope for the Biden administration in the Supreme Court order on Tuesday night was the language indicating that the justices did not approve the details of the injunction issued by Kacsmaryk and maintained the possibility that the 5th Court of appeal of the United States could modify it.

Sabrina Rodriguez contributed to this report.

