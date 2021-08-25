modi: Australia learns from Narendra Modi’s asset recycling plan

The craze for asset recycling that started in Australia with the 2013 rental of Port Kembla and Port Botany near Sydney is reaching India. The same is true of the fear that the transfer of control of public services to a small private sector will harm the consumer.Cash-strapped Indian government has identified 6 trillion rupees ($ 81 billion) of existing revenue-generating assets, which it will monetize over four years to fund an ambitious 1.5 trillion new infrastructure pipeline. of dollars. But if New Delhi aims to replicate the success of overseas fundraising, it must also heed the warning from Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Simss last month: privatize to increase the efficiency of the economy, or not to privatize at all.

Policymakers in India are considering parting with income-generating logging concessions in exchange for upfront payments or investments. The agreements will be structured as contractual partnerships with the state retaining public ownership over the long term. However, to maximize their profit over a limited period, investors would naturally wish to increase prices, limit competition, or reduce maintenance. Singapore had to nationalize its commuter trains and signaling systems because the main private operator had under-invested in maintenance, resulting in frequent breakdowns and stranded and angry passengers.

Likewise, it is important to prevent the lump sum gains of today for the government from becoming a cost tomorrow. In New South Wales, where electricity prices have doubled in five years after the privatization of poles and wires, the government has had to step in with an energy accessibility package to reduce the burden on consumers. The Indian taxpayer, already grappling with exorbitant energy levies, simply cannot afford such largesse.

Without bureaucratic capacity and a sense of regulation, the Indian program could become a transfer of taxpayer-funded assets to a handful of corporate groups. This is a concern because of the growing concentration of economic power in everything from transport to telecommunications. Airports and seaports are in the grip of billionaire Gautam

s, which also wants to acquire Container Corporation of India Ltd., a public logistics company. The once-bustling wireless transport business of a dozen operators has effectively turned into a duopoly, led by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man.

The privatization of a state-owned aluminum manufacturer only causes job loss anxieties among its workers. Once control of public services is out of the hands of governments for years, if not decades, the general public will be concerned about the higher user fees imposed by the operators of roads, railways, airports. , electricity networks and gas pipelines.

The other takeaway from the Australian experience is to let consumers see for themselves if they are upset. As the Sydney Morning Herald wrote this year, the 2018 sale of 51% of WestConnex, a controversial highway in Australia’s largest metropolis, limits networks’ exposure to freedom of information requests and hearings budget estimates in addition to diluting the capacity of the State Auditor General to keep the project under surveillance.

It is also important to take into account differences in institutional maturity. For an emerging market, India already has fairly well established toll-based investment funds and operating transfer structures. But does it have the legal and regulatory mechanisms to truly reduce the risks of politically sensitive infrastructure before asking the private sector to pay a price? Even when environmental permits, land acquisition and construction are in the rear view mirror and there is certainty about future traffic, weak regulators can introduce their own hard-to-assess risks.

Take aviation. After a year and a half of Covid-19, India still applies capacity caps and price floors and caps on flights, denying the flow of passengers at airports to save some inefficient airlines. Such arbitrariness results from considerations of political economy, which do not go away too quickly. Companies like the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Australias Macquarie Group Ltd. and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte., as well as local financial institutions are all likely to bid for the proposed public assets, and they may even win some, but they may never live up to well-established national trading groups. and their ability to influence regulations.

Then there is the state’s enforcement capacity, challenged by the long lead times for the sale of state-run banks, the largest life insurer, a large oil refinery and Air India Ltd., the national carrier. The foamy stock markets, resulting from a massive global and local liquidity glut, had offered policymakers a golden opportunity to extract great value from assets except Air India. This bus may have already left. Startups with no current income and some without possibly future profits have also rushed into public capital markets and swept the table. The government has only waited.

Bureaucratic delays could also spoil asset concessions. By the time New Delhi starts peddling them, the US Federal Reserve could already reduce its inflated balance sheet. Emerging market assets could be hurt. All the more so if it turns out that the coronavirus will continue to return in waves in countries slow to achieve universal vaccination, or unable to afford repeated boosters.

Timing, however, is not everything. Finding the right balance between public and private interests will determine the success of a patient asset recycling program, not just the amount of money raised this year or next. This is perhaps the most important lesson from Down Under.

