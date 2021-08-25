Pakistanis ready with popcorn and past remarks if Imran Khan chooses Ramiz Raja as PCB chief





File photo of former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Ramiz Raja | Twitter

Pakistani social media can feel the fun looming around the corner. Prime Minister Imran Khan has just hinted that he will likely choose commentator and former cricketer Ramiz Raja as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. This, according to Pakistani Twitter, may well spell the end for every cricketer who has swept away or engaged in a war of words with the Rambo in the past.

According to Geo News, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting on Monday with current PCB chairman Ehsan Mani and Ramiz Raja. Soon after, congratulatory messages and memes started pouring in on social media, with #RamizRaja trending on Twitter.

Mohammad Hafeez tops Pakistani Twitter lists. The opening batsman remarked last November that his “game awareness of his 12-year-old son is better than that of Ramiz Raja.

Rambo after taking charge.

For context, Hafeez recently said his 12-year-old son has more cricket skills than Ramiz Raja # ramizraja #PCBChairman pic.twitter.com/ySp8Z6knUP

– Hamza Kaleem (@ HKaleem23) August 23, 2021

Photo ; 1) “My 12 year old son has a better knowledge of the game than Ramiz Raja” (M.Hafeez)

Photo ; 2) Ramiz Raja is the new president of PCB # Cricket #ramizraja #WIvPAK # WTC23 pic.twitter.com/Nefhqgzoc3

– Ayemanmalik01 (@ Ayemanmalik01) August 23, 2021

Hafeez’s reaction to Ramiz Raja’s appointment as PCB president #ramizraja pic.twitter.com/ibtnU58GxE

– SaAd MaLiK (@SaAdDmaLikK) August 23, 2021

Ramiz Raja is likely to confirm Muhammad as Chairman of PCB Hafeez. #RamizRaja # PresidentPCB pic.twitter.com/cmqB6xHcxM

– Huzaifa (@_beinghuzaifa) August 22, 2021

Search for 1- M Hafeez2-M Yusuf3-Tanveer Ahmed # ramizraja pic.twitter.com/IUvZyacVmD

– Shuaib Rehman (@ShoaibRaahman) August 24, 2021

Then there’s Shoaib Malik with whom Ramiz Raja had an argument over his suggestion that the middle-order batsman should gracefully step down. Malik then responded to Rajas’ remark with a tweet, asking him to do the same.

Yes @iramizraja bhai accepted. Since the 3 of us are at the end of our careers, let’s take a graceful retirement together – I’ll call and plan this for 2022? @ MHafeez22 #jokes https://t.co/vTwf9zzYOC

– Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) April 8, 2020

Of course, Pakistani Twitter was present here as well.

Hearing Ramiz Raja is going to be the new president of the PCB pic.twitter.com/ucNLyF0bTf

– Saifi (@Saifiii_says) August 23, 2021

One of Pakistan’s all-time best batsmen Mohammad Yousuf, who the PCB named hitting coach at their high performance center in Lahore last year, is another number Twitter users will keep an eye on. . They quickly recalled his argument with Raja during a televised debate where YOUSUF TAKEN RAMIZ FOR THE CLEANERS.

GO BACK TO WHEN M YOUSUF TAKEN RAMIZ FOR THE CLEANERS…. # Ramizraja #ChairmanPCB #PAKvWI #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/cFJqC3vlGn

– Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) August 23, 2021

Also Read: Cricketer Fawad Alam Reaches 5th Century Trial And Pakistanis Keep Killing PCB

Official critics

Former Pakistani rhythm pitcher Sarfraz Nawaz wrote a letter to Imran Khan urging him not to choose Ramiz Raja as PCB chief as his appointment would be contrary to national sentiments and seriously hurt the patriotic feelings of the entire nation, he said. reported Dawn.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Nawaz wrote that Ramiz Raja had shamelessly advised Pakistan to become shameless by accepting Indian supremacy and domination in the ICC. Nawaz instead recommended former cricketer Majid Khan and former ICC president Zaheer Abbas as possible candidates.

PMLN Senator Afnan Ullah Khan has judged Raza as a big sycophant, which is finally paying off.

Years and years of shoe shining are finally paying off. Congratulations #ramizraja on being appointed Chairman of the PCB. You are indeed a great sycophant and your leader Imran Khan is a great nepotist pic.twitter.com/zvkWk7H9jV

– Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan (@afnanullahkh) August 24, 2021

Also read: Pakistanis say BCCI boosted Kashmir Premier League held at PoK, flood Twitter with data

Many are happy for Rambo

Ramiz Raja has a huge following, largely because of his commentary. And so, not everyone was in a bad mood when the news of his possible appointment as head of the PCB was announced. They congratulated him wholeheartedly.

#ramizrajaBienvenue @iramizraja as the new PCB president.Best decision of the PMIK. pic.twitter.com/f9T7pvtJ7h

– Farhan Haider (@HaiderISF) August 23, 2021

I like this decision as it will be the first time for me to see a former cricketer leading PCB as it should be in a good way a cricket is run by a cricketer #ramizraja pic.twitter.com/ lAuutTXLrH

– Rafia Khan #Babarian (@_Rafia_Khan) August 23, 2021

None of the criticism or trolling seems to have affected the Raja as he spoke openly after meeting with the PM about the inconsistent form of the national team at major international tournaments and how the team is not able to go beyond the group stages. He said he spoke about the progress and current state of the sport in the country and discussed steps to be taken to improve the quality of the game.

Ehsan Mani is expected to serve as PCB chairman until August 25, after which Raja will likely take over. No matter who becomes the next PCB chief, Pakistani cricket fans, ready with their popcorns, don’t complain.

(Edited by Prashant Dixit)

