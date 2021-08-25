Senior Pennsylvania Republican Relaunches 2020 Vote ‘Audit’, Removes Trump Ally As President





A prominent Pennsylvania state Republican senator re-launched an Arizona-style poll into last fall’s vote count nearly 10 months after President Joe Biden won the state by 80,000 votes, pledging to launch hearings this week.

The refresh has sparked infighting among Pennsylvania’s top Republicans in public view. Last week, Pro Tempore Senate Speaker Jake Corman pulled his GOP colleague Senator Doug Mastriano, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, from the leadership of the review, which began last month.

Corman on Monday pledged to open the investigation this week under the leadership of GOP Senator Cris Dush, who traveled with Mastriano in June to visit the site for the forensic audit of approximately 2 million ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Corman announced Dush’s appointment on Friday, saying in a statement Mastriano “had withdrawn” from leading the investigation and “was only interested in politics and the show and was not actually getting things done. “.

The kerfuffle has Corman and Dush under fire from election deniers, who, with the Arizona review concluding, may soon focus on Pennsylvania as they demand similar reviews across the country, even as the Biden’s results and victory have been confirmed over and over again. and the courts have overwhelmingly rejected legal efforts to overturn them. At the same time, several Republicans in the state, one of the most critical battlegrounds of the last election, say it is time to move forward and that it is unwise to continue the audit. .

Last month, Mastriano launched his attempt to revise the ballot to reflect the Arizona process, which has come under bipartisan review for lack of transparency and failure to adhere to several good practices and for being led by a group with no previous election experience in Arizona.

He sent letters asking the counties of Philadelphia, York and Tioga, under the threat of a subpoena, to have access to various electoral materials and equipment. The Pennsylvania State Department has told counties not to comply with “any mock examinations of past elections that would require counties to violate the trust of their constituents” and said it will use “all available legal avenues.” to “oppose any attempt to disrupt our electoral process and undermine our elections.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid also warned counties that allowing third party access to their voting machines would result in decertification and they would be required to pay the cost of replacement.

The counties did not comply with Matriano’s request. USA Today reported last week that Mastriano, in a since-deleted Facebook live video post, lamented Republican leaders blocked his plan to secure subpoenas.

Mastriano’s ouster sparked disappointment and anger on the far right. Audit the Vote PA, a group that has promoted unsubstantiated fraud allegations, said on Facebook that if Dush does not push Corman to reinstate Mastriano, “you will rise to the top of our list of senators who need to be elected.” .

“We feel like the rug has been ripped off by our efforts and we will NOT stand idly by and let that happen,” the statement continued.

In a statement, Dush denied that he was asked to lead the effort “for the purpose of killing him.”

“The opposite is true,” he said. “We should have had hearings and moved towards a more formal plan to conduct an investigation weeks ago. My team and I are in the process of organizing things and will work with the Senate leadership to do so.”

Meanwhile, Corman appeared on the online show of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and on the Facebook feed of local right-wing personality Wendy Bell on Friday to quell the idea that he was trying to curb it. ‘investigation.

Corman said the committee must focus on ensuring his subpoenas can withstand legal challenges. Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and are leading the inquiry from the Intergovernmental Operations Committee. Democrats argue that another Senate committee, the state government, has jurisdiction over elections.

“One of the concerns is who is doing this work, because you want credibility,” Corman told Bell, adding that the investigation needs to be conducted “in a way that won’t just be… for them. Republicans or a segment of the Republican Party We want people in Pennsylvania to believe what this survey reveals.

Corman also said he spoke to Trump and believed the former president was “comfortable where we are going”. In June, Trump said that if no audit took place, “there is no way” that Corman and other GOP leaders “would ever be re-elected!”

Pennsylvania conducted election audits at two stations confirming the accuracy of last fall’s tally, and the results were certified.

Voter fraud in US elections is extremely rare. Trump’s top cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs said last year’s election was “the safest in American history,” and then Attorney General William Barr said that the Department of Justice had found no evidence of widespread embezzlement.

Mastriano, who participated in pro-Trump events in Washington, DC, before the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol, was one of the biggest purveyors of the false claim that there had been a widespread fraud during elections. His efforts have bolstered his profile and position in Trump’s orbit.

Some of his colleagues strongly oppose the review. Last month Senator Dan Laughlin, a Republican, said in an editorial that there was no credible evidence of fraud and that “Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania because Donald Trump received fewer votes.”

And last week, GOP Senator Gene Law warned that such an audit “would not be a productive business.” He said Republicans will have to fight “every associated movement” in court and Republicans “have not won a case against the Wolf administration in over two years,” referring to Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.

He called on Republicans to negotiate with Democrats to pass a package of electoral reforms. Wolf vetoed a GOP election law this year, but has since expressed greater openness to a voter identification provision.

“A lot of the emails I get want an audit because the sender is confident Donald Trump will somehow be reinstated as president,” he said in a statement. “This is the underlying rationale for many who support an audit. Unless there is a coup, which will not happen in the United States, the 2020 election is over. . Biden is the president. An audit will not change that fact regardless of the outcome. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/pennsylvania-republican-senator-pledges-audit-2020-vote-results-n1277551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos