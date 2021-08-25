Politics
Modi and Putin discuss Afghanistan; India reports terror concern to BRICS and UNHCR
A week after the evacuation of more than 800 people from Afghanistan began, mostly Indians and a few Afghans, New Delhi on Tuesday stepped up diplomatic engagement with key countries with interests in the region.
Highlighting concerns about Pakistan-based terrorist groups, India has reached out to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and also called on the Taliban without mentioning or criticizing them to ensure an inclusive governance structure in the country.
A day after discussing the situation in Afghanistan with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. The two leaders agreed to form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations on the matter, the Russian government said in a statement.
They expressed their intention to strengthen their cooperation to fight against the spread of terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from Afghan territory, according to the Russian statement.
The two sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts for establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, ensuring security in the whole region, he added.
The Foreign Ministry said the leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world. They agreed it was important for strategic partners to work together and asked their senior officials to keep in touch, the MEA said.
Later in the day, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval chaired a meeting of the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) NSAs, where India raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed which enjoy state support and threaten peace and security.
The meeting of senior officials responsible for national security attended by Russian General Nikolai Patrushev and Chinese Yang Jiechi, among others, discussed the regional and global political and security scenario, with particular reference to current developments in Afghanistan, among others.
They also discussed Iran, West Asia and the Gulf, as well as emerging national security threats, such as cybersecurity. Other items on the agenda were cooperation between law enforcement, health security and health care, and the fight against terrorism, the MEA said.
The meeting also adopted and recommended the BRICS Counterterrorism Action Plan for consideration by the BRICS Summit. The action plan aims to further strengthen existing cooperation mechanisms in areas such as financing and the fight against terrorism, abusive use of the Internet by terrorists, restriction of movement of terrorists, border controls , soft target protection, information sharing, capacity building and cooperation.
Without referring directly to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, the MEA statement said considerable attention was being paid to the increased risk of growing illegal drug production and trafficking in the region. It was agreed that the relevant agencies in the BRICS countries will strengthen their cooperation in this area.
In Geneva, during the 31st Special Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Serious Problems and Situation of Human Rights in Afghanistan, the Permanent Representative of India, Indra Mani Pandey, said : Stability in Afghanistan is linked to regional peace and security. We hope that the situation in Afghanistan does not present a challenge to its neighbors and that its territory is not used by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to threaten a other country.
India, however, was cautious and calibrated about the Taliban, did not name or condemn the hardline movement in its statement to the UNHRC.
We are closely monitoring the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan and we continue to call on the parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure the safety and security of all Afghan nationals, United Nations personnel and diplomatic staff, and respect human rights and international humanitarian law. under all circumstances, said India.
Pandey said India is ready to help our Afghan friends achieve their aspirations… We hope the situation will stabilize soon and the parties concerned will address humanitarian and security issues.
India also said it hopes there is an inclusive and broad waiver in Afghanistan that represents all sections of Afghan society.
The voices of Afghan women, the aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities must be respected. Broader representation would help the deal gain acceptability and legitimacy, he said.
This is the clearest stance the Indian government has taken so far on Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said 78 people were brought to India on Tuesday from Kabul via Dushanbe. Two ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri and V Muraleedharan, went to the airport to receive the Afghan Sikhs who came with three copies of Guru Granth Sahib.
