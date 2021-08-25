DHS did not take a close look at the environmental impacts of Trump’s border wall – judge





Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas, United States, January 12, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Barria

DHS and CPB should have justified abandoning a full environmental review. As Biden halted construction of border wall, plaintiffs say environmental issues remain

(Reuters) – A federal judge in Tucson, Ariz., Ruled that the Department of Homeland Security arbitrarily failed to examine the environmental impacts involved in building former President Donald Trump’s signature wall on a corridor in 80 km wide at the border with Mexico.

U.S. Senior District Judge Cindy Jorgenson ruled Monday that DHS and its Customs and Border Protection agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in a partial victory for the Center for Biological Diversity and of US Representative Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, who had sued. The judge, however, rejected the plaintiffs’ request to order the production of a more comprehensive environmental analysis now, ruling that the activities had not produced “demonstrated negative environmental impacts”.

The lawsuit decision that was filed under President Donald Trump comes after his successor ended his signature border wall project.

CBP returned a request for comment to DHS who did not immediately respond.

“We hope this decision prompts the Biden administration to address the broader environmental impacts of border enforcement along the southern border for a long time,” said Brian Segee, attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity.

The plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in 2017, months after Trump issued Executive Order 13767, which called for the construction of a border wall and more border officials along the US-Mexico border. The lawsuit claims that Trump’s proposed border wall as well as his earlier intensification of border security had not been properly examined with the up-to-date, program-wide environmental scan mandated by NEPA.

Rather, the administration produced site-specific scans without explaining the reasoning, the ruling says.

The decision cites as examples of intensified border enforcement, the increase in border officials, the construction of infrastructure to accommodate them and hundreds of kilometers of fences.

The “defendants should have simultaneously considered and assessed the need for further environmental analysis,” Jorgenson wrote.

She also denied in her decision the complainants’ allegations of violations of the Endangered Species Act.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. Kelly, US District Court for the District of Arizona, No. 4: 17-cv-00163.

For the Center for Biological Diversity et al: Brian Segee of the Center for Biological Diversity.

For Kelly et al: Tyler Alexander of the US Department of Justice.

Sebastien bad

Sébastien Malo reporters on environmental, climate and energy litigation. Contact him at [email protected]

