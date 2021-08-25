President Jokowi to prioritize Covid-19 vaccination in East Kalimantan





Bisnis.com, BALIKPAPAN – East Kalimantan provincial government says President Joko Widodo will prioritize vaccine Covid-19 for the communities of the Continent of Etam. Vice Governor of East Kalimantan Hadi Mulyadi said President Jokowi has asked the local government to continue to strengthen and maximize existing vaccines because currently vaccination in East Kalimantan assessed still missing. “He promised to immediately add vaccine for East Kalimantan, and next month there will be an additional 7 million for Indonesia, East Kalimantan will be a priority, “he told Samarinda on Tuesday (8/24/2021). In addition, he mentioned that another directive from President Joko Widodo was to implement health protocols and reduce mobility, as currently the spread of Covid-19 is still likely to occur. Then build the centralized isolation (Isoter), as well as several notes for the regents and the mayors, regarding the occupancy rate of the beds or bed occupancy rate (BOR) in Covid-19 hospitals in the regions. “We have carried out all the directives given by President Joko Widodo,” Hadi said. Likewise, East Kutai Regent Ardiansyah Sulaiman said President Jokowi has also conveyed to the regions important issues to follow immediately, such as the management of Covid-19 as a whole, including data for each district / city and efforts to improve the community’s economy in the midst of a pandemic. At the same time, he said President Jokowi had called for continuing to suppress the spread of Covid-19 by reducing community mobility, including government mobility, etc., which was not considered too essential. “The president has promised to give priority to East Kalimantan to obtain vaccine, he concluded. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

