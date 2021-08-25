Politics
Preview: Galatasaray vs Randers – prediction, team news
Sports Mole provides an overview of Thursday’s Europa League clash between Galatasaray and Randers, including predictions, squad news and possible lineups.
Turkish giants Galatasaray Danish welcome outfit Hikers Thursday evening at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan stadium for the return leg of their Europa League playoffs.
This meeting in Istanbul is well placed after both sides played a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week.
Match preview
Reuters
After failing to qualify for a European competition for the first time in four years last season, Galatasaray will be keen to raise the bar this campaign and claim victory in front of their home fans midweek.
The Yellow-Reds were big favorites to win the first leg, but were surprised by a Randers side who, despite a little less possession, created sharper scoring opportunities.
Mohamed mustafa scored the first goal in the 26th minute to give the Turks the advantage before Frederik Lauenborg equalized for the hosts at the start of the second half.
Fatih Terim won’t be too disappointed with the result, as he will be confident his team can get the job done on Thursday, as they did in the previous round against St Johnstone.
Galatasaray heads to the second leg after scoring a narrow 2-1 league win over Hatayspor on Monday, with Christian Luyindama scoring a winner in the 88th minute to help maintain their 100% start in the Turkish Super Lig.
As for Randers, they are heading into Thursday’s game after drawing 1-1 at home against Aalborg last weekend.
The Hestenes were lagging behind after a Milan Markavic strike in the 19th minute, but they managed to equalize five minutes later thanks to a converted penalty from Vito Hammershoy-Mistrati.
This result means Thomas thomasbergThe team remain unbeaten in their seven games in all competitions so far this season.
Randers has never qualified for the group stages of any major European competition and although they are heading for the second leg as underdogs, they will imagine their chances of causing an upset in Istanbul.
Galatasaray Europa League form:
Galatasaray form (all competitions):
Randers Europa League form:
Randers form (all competitions):
Team news
Reuters
Pair of Galatasaray Omar Elabdellaoui and Arda Turan are both excluded with respective injuries to the eyes and ankle.
Terim is expected to make changes from the squad that started in the league on Monday and return to a formation similar to the one that played in the first leg.
By André Yedlin could replace Sacha Boey at the right-back, while Mohamed should start at the front at the expense of Mbaye Diagne.
Winger Sofiane feghouli, who scored in the win over Hatayspor, hopes he can keep his place in the squad, even if the Algerian is expected to be replaced by Emre Akbaba.
As for Randers, Thomasberg doesn’t have to worry about another injury or suspension before their second leg and he’s unlikely to make too many changes to his starting lineup.
Tobias Klysner and Simon tibbling should return to the flanks with midfielder Hammershoy-Mistrati who should support Marvin ego in attack.
Possible starting composition from Galatasaray:
Muslera; Yedlin, Luyindama, Ozturk, Van Aanholt; Akturkoglu, Kutlu, Antalyali, Kara, Babel; Mohamed
Randers possible starting eleven:
Carlgren; Kallesoe, Piesinger, Marxen, Kopplin; Klysner, Johnsen, Lauenborg, Tibbling; Hammershoy-Mistrati; Ego
We say: Galatasaray 2-1 Randers (Galatasaray wins 3-2 in total)
Randers was able to claim a positive result from the first leg, which gave them hope for Thursday’s second leg, and they could cause some trouble for the hosts again.
However, Galatasaray’s strength in depth should help them secure a narrow home victory, sending them to the European League group stage.
