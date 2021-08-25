Longtime Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani shaves at restaurant





Rudy Giuliani, who has long been ex-President Donald Trump’s lawyer, was caught on video displaying a bad label at a restaurant. The former New York City mayor was seen shaving between bites at a restaurant inside an airport lounge for first-class and business guests.

In the clip, Giuliani was sitting alone at a table inside the Delta One lounge at New York City’s John F Kennedy International Airport when he pulled out a razor.

Nick Weiss, who posted the images to Instagram on Sunday, said Giuliani had a plate of brownies on his table as he turned on his tablet to start shaving. Giuliani decided to clean in public even though there was a very nice bathroom near where he was sitting.

Weiss pointed out other unsightly behaviors of Giuliani.

Lawyer Rudy Giuliani was filmed shaving at a restaurant inside an airport lounge (Photo: Reuters / Nick Weiss)

It took him 15 minutes to get a bowl of soup because every time he brought the spoon to his mouth half of it falls back into the soup, Weiss told the Daily Mail. It was disgusting.

The clip was shared by actor Michael Rapaport, who has 2.2 million followers on Instagram, and called it an award-winning video.

Watch those disgusting dirty slob (Rudy Giuliani) shaving at a JFK restaurant yesterday. You nasty pigyou #Rudy, wrote Rapaport.

The actor also said during the video: You are a dirty, sloppy, disgusting, filthy filthy animal. You f ****** pig. You should be ashamed.

Some social media users had similar feelings.

Bad!!! Isn’t that against health regulations? a user wrote.

Another social media user asked: is this the unemployment office waiting room?

Giulianis’ shaving clip appeared just weeks after the lawyer joined Cameo, an online service selling personalized celebrity videos. Giuliani offered his personalized videos for $ 199 each.

The former Trump lawyer is embroiled in legal issues, including a multibillion-dollar libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems alleging he pushed a conspiracy theory on his machines in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani is also facing a federal investigation into whether he illegally pressured the Trump administration on behalf of Ukrainian authorities who he asked to find damaging information about Biden.

