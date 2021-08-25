To stop the Modi Juggernaut in 2024, this is what a united opposition must do first





Meetings of opposition leaders in Lutyens Delhi lately have a one-point agenda to prevent Narendra Modi from returning to power in 2024. 2022? The answer is a question of debate, but so far the united opposition has no plan in place for the crucial Uttar Pradesh elections, which will be held in less than six months, apart from the hope that the Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh Yadav can beat the constituency of the BJP. on the anti-tenure factor. Yadav doesn’t want any alliance with an extremely weak Congress or Mayawatis BSP, making it a possibly three-way contest, which is fine for the BJP as they will appreciate the house split in 2022. Yadav had recently attended a meeting of opposition bigwigs called by top Congress leader Kapil Sibal, where some argued for strengthening Yadav’s hands for the UP elections. But Yadav skipped an even more high-profile opposition meeting, called by Acting Congress President Sonia Gandhi, saying the UP elections are her only fight against the BJP. BSP supremo Mayawati was not invited to this meeting, given the difficult equation she shares with Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi and how her MPs have been debauched by Congress in Rajasthan. Political logic Political logic dictates that in a three-way fight in Uttar Pradesh, it takes around 34% of the vote to pass the 202-seat assembly mark. The BJP won almost 40% of the vote in the 2017 polls to reach the gigantic 312 seats on its own. UP has six major voting groups: Upper Castes, Yadavs, Muslims, Non-Yadav OBCs, Dalits, and Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs). The political argument is that whoever gets the votes of more than two groups wins. In 2017, the BJP, however, secured the votes of nearly three and a half groups with non-Yadav OBCs, upper castes and EBCs rallying behind it, as well as a few Dalit voices, which was unprecedented. Muslim votes split between the SP-Congress alliance and the BSP, while upper-caste votes in Congress shifted to the BJP, seeing the former ally with the SP. What looks different this time is that Muslim voters are consolidating behind the PS, becoming wiser after the outcome of the elections in Bihar and West Bengal. In Bihar, AIMIM divided Muslim voices and Congress grabbed too many seats in the alliance with the RJD which led to the victory of the Nitish-BJP combine. But in West Bengal, Muslims dumped Congress to support TMC. Akhilesh calculations Support from Muslims and Yadav is what appears to fuel Akhileh’s hopes of running on his own in the 2022 election, believing he can remove the non-Yadav OBC group from the BJP to some extent through alliances with parties smaller and so cross in 2022 Mayawa’s recent campaign pitch for Brahmin votes also comes amid her party’s awareness that Muslim voters are no longer with her. Not having an alliance with Congress is fine with Yadav, as even a weak Congress can harm the BJP by dividing the votes of the upper castes, which are so far with the BJP. Yadav also does not want to give Congress a large chunk of the seats. Not having an alliance with Congress in UP is the real alliance, an SP leader told News18. A tacit understanding, as the TMC and Congress had in West Bengal, is not excluded, however. BJP seems assured Fighting divided opposition in an election that should be deeply polarized is what suits BJP in UP. The problem of building the Ram temple should unite the majority population of all caste groups. The BJP has already started to corner the SP on its support for Muslims with Yogi Adityanath referring to Mulayam Singh Yadav as Abbajaan and the BJP wondering if Akhilesh Yadav has not come to pay a final tribute to Kalyan Singh as it would have offended the Muslim voters. The BJP believes that the Muslim vote may not even unite as these voters are widely distributed and divided between regions. Adityanath’s recent repeated references to Priyanka Gandhi and Mayawati indicate that the BJP wants them to be seen as reasonable forces by the people so that anti-nomination votes do not transfer en masse to the SP, but rather are split between the three opposition parties. The BJP also expects its Apna Dal and Nishad party allies to help keep its OBC vote bank together. We may lose a few seats (from 325 with NDA), but hope to win easily. Opposition parties underestimate Yogi Adityanath’s immense popularity as chief minister, a top BJP leader from UP told News18. A victory in Uttar Pradesh is the springboard the BJP needs to blow into the sails of opposition unity in 2024. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

