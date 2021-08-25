Boris Johnson’s $ 7 billion bribe could prevent Taliban from blocking rescues

BORIS JOHNSON was last night locked in a desperate life or death battle with Sleepy Joe Biden against thousands of terrified Afghans, a battle he seems doomed to lose.

He demanded an extension of the August 31 limit set by Biden and the Taliban for desperate refugees to be airlifted out of Kabul.

3 Boris insisted that the defeated West has a trump card to play in this fight for life or death Credit: EPA

3 The shabby and shameful Bidens presidency may already be over before it gets off to a good start Credit: Rex

It was, he said, absolute condition number one, until August 31 and beyond.

The Prime Minister was speaking after chairing a hastily scrambled online G7 crisis summit.

Britain currently holds the presidency of the Group of Seven Industrial Nations: the UK and US, Japan, Germany, Italy, France and Canada.

The Taliban must abandon extremism, he insisted. Afghanistan must end its role as a narco-heroin-seller. And girls have to stay in school until they’re 18.

His words were a defiant challenge not only to the Islamist extremists who now rule Afghanistan, but also to US President Biden, locked in the White House.

Both have stubbornly refused to extend by a single day the August 31 deadline to evacuate the war-torn state known as the Cemetery of Empires.

So why should the jubilant Taliban heed Boris’ plea for mercy on the panicked men, women and children left by the routed Western infidels?

Mighty America is on the run, collaborators can be assembled at will, and the cold-blooded killers who lead this Islamist sect have again carte blanche in Afghanistan.

Read our Afghanistan Live Blog for the latest updates

Bidens’ shabby and shameful presidency may already be over before it gets off to a good start.

But Boris insisted that the defeated West has a trump card to play in this fight for life and death.

America controls $ 9.5 billion ($ 7 billion) in Afghan assets, and the Taliban are greedy for money.

Money speaks, even or perhaps most of all in lawless badlands where a new system of markets and commerce built over the past 20 years is about to collapse.

As one British diplomat observed amid the chaos in Kabul, bribery and corruption are Afghanistan’s oldest currencies.

You can buy loyalty here, he said. And anyone who offers more money can withdraw it.

The message did not escape the Prime Minister last night.

MESS

When it comes to negotiating with the Taliban, the G7 has enormous power, he said. If these huge funds are ultimately released for the use of the Afghan people, the Taliban cannot fall back as fertile ground for extremism, into a narco state.

The number one condition we insist on is the safe passage beyond August 31 for those who want to leave Afghanistan, those who have helped us over the past two decades.

But with just six days remaining, time is running out for the terrified and tearful hordes scrambling for a flight out of Kabul.

President Biden pushed on his heels last night, refusing to stay another day. The Taliban ordered all Western soldiers and civilians to leave within the deadlines set by Biden himself.

Mr Johnson has shown courage in the mess.

The UK alone has pulled 9,000 people out of Kabul, he said.

We are convinced that we can draw thousands more from it. We will continue until the last moment.

But he admitted: No one is going to pretend that this is anything other than a very difficult situation.

The G7 summit agreed on a five-point plan to evacuate as many as possible and then help those who remain.

The Boris summit pledged to provide humanitarian aid, protection for girls’ education, women’s rights and to consolidate stability in the region.

FEAR OF CUTTING YOUR HEAD

Together with our partners and allies, we will continue to use all humanitarian and diplomatic levers to safeguard human rights and protect the progress made over the past two decades, said the Prime Minister.

There are plans to help those who have helped NATO forces and to strengthen protection against terrorist attacks in their country.

There are also unspecified plans for safe and legal routes to resettle Afghans in need and optimistic steps to create a unified relationship with Taliban leadership.

The outlook is bleak. And there are reliable reports of summary executions, restrictions on women’s rights and the recruitment of child soldiers. Thousands live in fear of being beheaded.

Boris promised homes in Britain for 20,000 people who worked closely with our representatives. Islamist fanatics have returned to a changed Afghanistan since they were driven out two decades ago.

Two-thirds of the population is under 18. Many cannot remember a time before education, freedom and women’s rights were taken for granted.

Their ability to think for themselves and dress as they please will be instantly suppressed by the harsh law of Sharia. Already working women have been ordered to stay at home.

Pro-Western civilians crowd their homes, terrified at the prospect of a Taliban soldier at their doorstep.

The Taliban will be judged by their actions, not their words, Boris Johnson said.

The verdict is not difficult to predict.

3 Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks at press conference Credit: AFP