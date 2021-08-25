Trump spokeswoman ridiculed for calling him ‘the new Churchill’ in tweet from magazine article





President Donald Trump’s former communications director has been mocked online for comparing his boss to Winston Churchill.

Liz Harrington posted a link to an article in the American Spectator, an online magazine, with the headline Trump: The New Churchill on Twitter.

Churchill is hailed on both sides of the Atlantic for his leadership during World War II and Mr. Trump is among those who have expressed their admiration for him.

The article, by Jeffrey Lord, a Tory commentator and former Reagan official, compares the dynamic between Mr Trump and his successor President Joe Biden to that between Churchill and his predecessor Neville Chamberlain, Britain’s prime minister best known for his failed policy of appeasement towards Nazi Germany.

Ms Harrington and the article were mocked for the comparison between the Nobel Prize-winning warlord and the twice-impeached single-term president.

I think he meant, Trump: the new Benedict Arnold, wrote Johnny Rocko.

Dan Fliller replied: Those two words shouldn’t even be in the same sentence.

Another person said, Liz, I didn’t know you liked acting. Then again …

Not that I am a great admirer of Churchill but … said Naim Khan.

Trump isn’t even worth tying Winston’s shoelaces, Calvin M Justin wrote.

Another said, I think this turns into a parody account. Hilarious.

Previously, Mr Trump had expressed his love for the British warlord. Throughout his first White House run, he hinted that he would return the bust of Churchill in the Oval Office that President Barack Obama traded for a work of art by Martin Luther King Jr.

During Theresa Mays’ visit to the White House shortly after Mr. Trump’s inauguration in January 2017, the bust was featured in a number of photographs of the two leaders.

In 2020, Mr. Trump told George Stephanopoulos he believed there were many similarities between him and Churchill in an ABC News town hall.

Theresa May and Donald Trump meet next to a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the Oval Office of the White House on January 27, 2017

(Getty)

A comparison between the two that Mr Trump and his supporters might not like is that Churchill was ousted from power in a crushing election in 1945, replaced by a left-wing leader, Clement Attlee, widely regarded as one of the Greatest in Britain. ministers.

However, Mr. Trump could turn that comparison to his advantage just as Churchill returned to power for a second term in 1951, so that the 45th president plans to run for the White House again in 2024.

