China’s emerging data governance regime: an offer for new standards

September 1st, a radical new law on data security take effect in China, imposing new restrictions on cross-border data flows and forcing private companies to put in place more onerous security measures around their proprietary data. The legislation crowns nearly a full year of efforts to overhaul China’s data governance regime. In addition to the new data security law, Beijing also recently passed the Personal Information Protection Law to dictate the collection and use of citizens’ information as well as the launch of the Global Data Security Initiative, a multilateral initiative dialogue on data protection.

Taken together, these rapid legislative and diplomatic advances suggest an effort to shape data governance standards favorable to China’s unique political and economic circumstances. Moreover, China rejects the idea that a single set of standards can govern technological development in the world.

China’s data governance laws are not totally anathema to those defended by Europe or the United States. In fact, the law on the protection of personal information is explicitly pull on the notion of informed consent in the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), requiring citizens to agree to their data being used or shared. The main deviations from other data governance systems are the caveats allowing the Chinese government to unilaterally access the data for reasons of public safety.

Beijing is certainly not the only state to have dug loopholes to invade the privacy of citizens for reasons of national security. A major concern with Beijing’s new legislation, however, is that the close-knit nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could create a conflict of interest. The CCP has made a conscious effort to place Party members in high-level corporate positions, consolidating its influence in China’s business sector. This close relationship between Chinese tech companies and Beijing’s national security bureaucracy arouses fears that companies will hand private data to government with little oversight.

To compound the problem, President Xi Jinping has broadened the definition of what constitutes a threat to national security. Xis view, institutionalized in the Comprehensive National Security Outlook 2013-2014 The factors internal dissent on vital security considerations to the point that almost anything can be considered a security threat. If the CCP can enter data with virtually no justification, the idea of ​​keeping the data private from state authorities may be little more than an illusion.

China’s efforts to portray itself as a pioneer in citizen privacy are particularly difficult to compare with an established history of state surveillance. In light of efforts like China’s social credit system which measures citizen reliability based on jaywalking, consumption of CCP equipment, time spent playing video games and other social behaviors or Project Sharp Eyes, an upcoming surveillance program equipped with facial recognition for to watch public spaces Beijing’s proclamations that it opposes mass surveillance against other states and unauthorized collection of personal information from other states seem almost laughable.

China’s new data governance regime was developed to contextualize internet security within the cultural and political environment of the state. Far from invalidating the CCP’s position on citizen privacy, mass surveillance programs demonstrate that China’s social concerns are different from those of Western nations: while Americans and Europeans demand protection from excess government, state surveillance is inevitable in China’s centralized authoritarianism. Rather, CCPs’ advocacy for responsible data governance focuses on business practices, seeking to prevent accidental leaks due to lax security measures in the private sector.

The heart of the new Chinese system is the idea that there is no single model of data governance. Their global initiative demand foreign companies and governments to respect the laws of host countries and to respect the sovereignty, jurisdiction and data governance of other states. At the same time, this initiative is global, seeking the adhesion of other states outside the sphere of influence of the North Atlantic. And although international support for these new systems has yet to be secured, the view is rosy. Globally, support the types of data localization efforts that China is putting in place are increasing.

China does not offer a set of rules for to replace those defended by the United States and the EU. In fact, opposing these Western powers means that China risks the withdrawal of foreign companies from Beijing if different privacy standards are in complete conflict. scenario this would seriously harm the Chinese tech sector. Rather, China seeks to recognize that as a rising power and regional hegemony, it has the freedom to craft its own set of rules.