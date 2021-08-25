Turkey’s AI roadmap seeks to boost economy and create thousands of jobs





A roadmap for an artificial intelligence sector is part of Turkey’s digital transformation that aims to make the country a global technology competitor. Turkey aims to push the artificial intelligence sector to contribute 5% of the country’s GDP by 2025, it revealed in its first artificial intelligence (AI) strategic plan. The strategy was launched on Tuesday at a public event hosted by the Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office and the Ministry of Industry and Technology. The strategy plans to employ at least 50,000 people in the sector as one of the 24 other goals of its plan by 2025. The ceremony was followed by artificially intelligent figures and holograms where Turkey’s plans were presented. The five-year roadmap was launched in the IT Valley in Turkey at Gebze, Kocaeli, and was developed with the collaboration of private, public and academic groups. In August, the report of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan was published with a preface Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, declaring: “The field of artificial intelligence is not a matter of choice, but one of the greatest carriers of our development objectives. The main principles of artificial intelligence (AI) strategy include performing decision-making actions, exploring meaning and learning under dynamic conditions specific to intelligent creatures by a computer or computer-controlled machines. , according to the official report. “We have developed the national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to ensure that digital transformation is the most beneficial for society,” said Musyafa Varank, Minister of Industry and Technology, indicating that Turkey is the one of the few countries to develop such a plan. . “Artificial intelligence will be an indispensable part of economic and social fields in the very near future,” Varank also said while explaining the socio-economic goals of the plan. The plan presents six priorities mainly focused on supporting Turkish initiatives in artificial intelligence and strengthening international cooperation in this field by training artificial intelligence specialists and increasing employment, encouraging research, entrepreneurship and development. innovation, achieving quality data and technical infrastructure and accelerating structural and workforce transformation. The government wants to commercialize the developed and prioritized applications in public procurement and increase the number of MSc graduates specializing in AI technology by at least 10,000. “We will enter the top 20 countries in international artificial intelligence indices,” Ali Taha Koc, head of the Turkish presidency’s digital transformation office, said at the ceremony, stressing the importance of becoming a country of sharing. accurate data. The strategy calls for a doubling of market size and global AI spending within five years. It also strives to improve Turkey’s economic and technological independence by strengthening local infrastructure and structural transformation. Efforts are still underway to establish institutions and “unicorns” similar to the Institute of Artificial Intelligence of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK). Compared to the 2,000 American and Chinese startups, the number in Turkey is small at around 200 companies. Source: TRT World

