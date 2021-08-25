Narendra Modi’s government sells Indian crown jewels, says Rahul Gandhi





Former congressman denounces the National Monetization Pipeline.



Narendra Modi’s government is selling Indian crown jewels, built over the past 70 years with public money, to help three or four people, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said of National Monetization on Tuesday Pipeline (NMP). Addressing a press conference with former finance minister P. Chidambaram, Gandhi said the NMP is designed to create monopolies through privatization and will ultimately cut jobs for young people. He accused the Modi government of assassinating the informal sector, impacting job reservations by privatizing public sector enterprises (PSUs) and warned against social tensions, social anger and finally the social explosion that will see a dramatic increase in violence. In a separate Hindi tweet, his first after his account was restored 10 days ago, Mr Gandhi described NMP as the national friendship program in areas such as railways, roads, airports. , electricity, mines, gasoline and diesel, stadiums and warehouses. Also read: National Monetization Pipeline | Here is the outbreak of the great government privatization campaign On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled an ambitious plan to monetize 6 lakh crore over the next four years by unleashing the value of underutilized infrastructure projects including passenger trains, stations, airports, ports, gas pipelines, power lines, warehousing, national roads, roads and stadiums, among others. The Prime Minister and the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) used to say that the Congress Party has done nothing in 70 years. There is a list here of all the assets the Congress Party has helped build. These assets have been built with public money, thousands and thousands of crore rupees, over the past 70 years. Now the prime minister is selling the crown jewels of this country, Gandhi told reporters. The government has clearly mismanaged the economy. The government clearly does not know what to do. They basically destroyed what the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) built and now, as a last resort, they are selling whatever we helped create. So for me this is a huge tragedy, and it is something that every patriotic person, nationalist person should oppose, he added. Mr Chidambaram said fundraising cannot be the sole objective of selling assets built over 70 years. You do not go into this exercise without consulting stakeholders. Have unions and railway employees been consulted? Have port workers been consulted? Have warehouse workers been consulted? Have the farmers been consulted? This is all hatched in secret in this wonderful organization called NITI Aayog, the former finance minister said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-govt-is-selling-indias-crown-jewels-says-rahul/article36087276.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos