No, an amendment by Liz Cheney did not block the withdrawal of Afghan troops





The rapid fall of the Afghan government prompted, not surprisingly, partisan attacks across Washington, as well as an unusual amount of blame within parties.

An example of the latter is the criticism leveled by Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, against his Republican colleague Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was already in his party’s niche for supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump and an investigation into on Jan 6 Riot at the Capitol.

In an interview with Breitbart on August 17, Davidson said that as president, Trump “was prevented from bringing troops out (from Afghanistan) by Liz Cheney and others.”

Davidsons’ office told PolitiFact it was referring to an amendment backed by Cheney and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado in 2020 that it said hampered Trump’s efforts to end the war earlier and in such a way. more sure.

The amendment required that before reducing the number of troops in Afghanistan below specified levels, the executive branch had to issue a report documenting that the troop reduction would not undermine national security. A slightly amended version came into effect in 2020 as part of a much broader defense clearance bill.

However, the amendment did not “block” a military withdrawal, in design or effect.

The military await a surprise visit from President Donald Trump to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on November 28, 2019. (AP)

How the amendment affected the U.S. withdrawal

Trump negotiated a February 2020 deal with the Taliban that paved the way for the U.S. withdrawal completed under President Joe Biden.

The Crows Amendment did not prevent the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. But it has imposed significant hurdles on the government to overcome before it can reduce troop levels below certain thresholds.

Under the original wording of the amendment, the US government could not access funding to withdraw troops until the US certified that no harm would be done to counterterrorism efforts in Afghanistan. ; that it would pose no risk to US personnel; that the allies would be consulted; and that the withdrawal was in the best interests of the United States. The restrictions would be triggered if the administration wanted to reduce troop levels in Afghanistan below 8,000 and again if they fell below 5,000.

The amendment also allowed the Secretary of Defense, in consultation with other military leaders, to waive these requirements by explaining to Congress whether there was “an imminent and extraordinary threat” to American troops and to “them. US national security interests ”. “

The amendment was fine-tuned before it was passed under the National Defense Authorization Act. In the final version, the troop thresholds were reset to 4000 and 2000.

The amendment and the broader legislation that ultimately contained it received broad bipartisan support.

The amendment was passed by the House Armed Services Committee by a vote of 45-11, with 17-8 in support of Republicans. The committee unanimously adopted the entire bill which included the amendment, 56-0.

The House passed the final version of the 335-78 authorization bill, with Republicans supporting it by a 140-40 margin. Then, after Trump vetoed the bill on matters unrelated to Afghanistan, 109 House Republicans joined in a successful vote to override the veto.

While the amendment became law, the Trump administration effectively flouted it when it reduced its troops.

There is no indication that the administration ever submitted the appropriate reports before withdrawing troops below the levels specified by the amendments. Yet the Trump administration at least fell below the 4,000 level and aimed to leave the Biden administration with 2,500 people in Afghanistan.

Davidson Response

Davidsons’ office told PolitiFact that while the amendment did not “block” Trump from downsizing, it still used significant leverage by tying the funding of a withdrawal to reporting requirements. “The power of the stock market is almost all the muscle Congress has left,” said Christine Ravold, Davidson’s communications director.

Ravold added that Trump’s challenge to the amendment should not be used to claim that it was not a significant obstacle to the withdrawal of troops.

“This is another example of the executive branch acting unilaterally without consulting Congress,” she said. “This will not be the first or last time that the war powers of Congress are trampled on by the White House.”

Our decision

Davidson said Trump “was prevented from bringing troops out (from Afghanistan) by Liz Cheney and others.”

“Blocked” is too strong a term to describe what the amendment was designed to do, as it allowed troop reductions to be made as long as reports were submitted confirming the safety of US forces and protection of the United States. national security.

Moreover, Trump ignored the law: he failed to produce a report as the amendment required when he began to downsize.

Yet the amendment sets out strict conditions before a withdrawal can take place, setting a national security requirement and imposing funding conditions.

We evaluate the statement mostly false.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/aug/24/warren-davidson/did-liz-cheney-amendment-block-afghanistan-troop-d/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos