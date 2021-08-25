Biden must tell Beijing: “War means instant Taiwan independence”

The Afghan people increasingly bear the brunt of the Taliban’s inhuman regime after President Biden Joe Biden House Democrats hold key budget vote for Tuesday Biden envoy calls on North Korea to resume nuclear talks Biden to decide on extension of Afghan troop withdrawal in next 24 hours: MORE reports abandonment of the country. However exasperated by many Americans about the United States’ extended stay in Afghanistan, they don’t like what Biden has done and said about it, and his approval ratings have rightly fallen.

For its part, China mocks Biden personally and the United States in general as weak and untrustworthy. Driving his disdain home, he issued a cheeky new challenge, threatening military action against Taiwan if Washington simply allows President Tsai Ing-wen to participate in a remote Democratic conference scheduled for December.

Biden announced in February that he would convene a Summit for Democracy bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy and the private sector, providing world leaders with the opportunity to listen to others and their citizens.

Taiwan’s unofficial ambassador to Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, told administration officials that Taiwan would like to participate. She said she had received very positive feedback.

At a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in March, Representative Young Kim (R-Calif.) Asked the Secretary of State Antony Blinken if he pledged to invite Taiwan, and he responded, I am absolutely determined to work there. I share your view that Taiwan is a strong democracy, a very strong technological powerhouse, and a country that can contribute to the world and not just its own people.

This laudatory commitment has now been questioned by a) the disastrous retreat from Afghanistan, and b) China’s dire warnings against Taiwanese involvement.

Hu Xijin, editor of the Beijing Global Times propaganda newspaper, warned last week that Tsais’s participation would seriously violate China’s red lines on Taiwan and present a historic opportunity for Chinese fighter jets to fly over the island. It would be a blatant violation of Taiwan’s sovereign airspace, and the Taiwanese military would be right to fire warning shots.

Hu, known for his fiery rhetoric without restraint by Beijing, anticipated this possibility: if the Taiwanese army dares to open fire on PLA fighters, the large number of missiles targeting Taiwanese military targets from the mainland and our fleets bombers will provide a decisive response and write history.

The war across the strait would then be launched, and the United States would have to find out, in extremis, if it has the capability mandated by the Taiwan Relations Act to resist any use of force or other forms of coercion that would endanger the safety of the people of Taiwan. More critically, Washington would have to decide under desperate circumstances whether it has the will to do so.

The crisis scenario can be avoided if Biden now makes it clear that the United States will defend Taiwan for all long-standing moral and geostrategic reasons, but now also to restore the international credibility of the Americas after the horror and shame of the Afghanistan. This American red line more than matches the sensibility of Communist China as to whether Tsai will appear in a virtual conference with dozens of other democracy advocates, many of whom are not believed to be national leaders or even government officials.

Beijing could save face by choosing to treat Tsai as representing just another non-governmental organization, called Taiwan. Washington, of course, would simply ignore this pseudo-designation and treat Taiwan like Taiwan, not Chinese Taipei or any other demeaning alias.

While the administration said last week that invitations to the summit had yet to be issued, at least some embassies had already received theirs. Biden and / or Blinken are due to announce soon that Taiwan has been invited and will participate on an equal basis with all other Democratic guests.

As for China's unofficial threats to violate Taiwan's airspace and potentially cause military conflict, Washington should definitely declare that America will help defend Taiwan. In a ABC-TV Interview last week, Biden seemed ready to take such a stand. George Stephanopoulos challenged him with this: You see China already saying to Taiwan, you see? You can't rely on the Americans.

Biden emphatically responded, we made a sacred commitment to Article 5 that if, in fact, someone were to invade or take action against our NATO allies, we would respond. Ditto with Japan, ditto with South Korea, ditto with Taiwan.

Bidens’ statement of a strong security commitment to Taiwan was quickly diluted by the administration’s explanations that US policy has not changed. It recalled the immediate return of President George W. Bushs’ staff pledging to do everything in their power to defend Taiwan, or the hasty assurance not to change policy when then-President-elect Trump graciously accepted Give a congratulatory call in 2016.

But there’s also Trump’s cryptic commentary in 2020 that China knows what I’m going to do if it attacks Taiwan, indirectly suggesting that Beijing has been warned of a military conflict with America. Bidens’ much more specific security statement expands on Trump’s remark and seems to suggest that both administrations have communicated firm U.S. intentions to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

If so, these secret warnings clearly did not have the desired deterrent effect; China persists in both its escalating rhetoric and provocative actions. A greater public demonstration of American will is needed. Biden should repeat his statement of commitment to Taiwan and this time Blinken and the rest of the national security team should endorse it and affirm it as a serious new political statement, rather than dismiss it as a typical blunder of Biden.

To further demonstrate the resolve of the United States, Biden is expected to tell Beijing that any new threat of force to Taiwan’s participation in the Democracy Summit will trigger an immediate diplomatic recognition of Taiwan and an official declaration of the new One China, One policy. Taiwan from Washington. Beijing must understand that war would mean instant Taiwan independence.

Finally, the administration should warn Beijing that any use of force against Taiwan would undermine the very premises of the US-China relationship itself.

The Taiwan Relations Act clearly indicated in 1979, [T]he decision of the United States to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China rests on the hope that Taiwan’s future will be determined by peaceful means.

Beijing has long gotten away with force threats against Taiwan thanks to its kinetic short-lived actions in the gray zone. Flying military planes over Taiwan as a direct provocation would make it a very dark gray area and practically constitute an act of war. Biden must tell Xi that the Taiwan scam is no longer acceptable in a peaceful relationship with the United States.

Perversely, Bidens’ disastrous performance on Afghanistan and the terrible price the Afghan people are paying created both the imperative and the motivation for Washington to act responsibly on Taiwan.

Joseph Bosco was National Director of China for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He is a non-resident researcher at the Institute for Corean-American Studies and member of the Advisory Board of the Global Taiwan Institute. Follow him on twitter @BoscoJosephA.