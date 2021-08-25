G7 demands Taliban guarantee safe passage for Afghans after August 31 | Taliban news

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the G7 agreed to a plan to deal with the Taliban, their number one condition being that the group must allow safe passage for Afghans wishing to leave the country even after the August 31 deadline.

What we did today, the G7, was that we agreed not only on a common approach to manage the evacuation, but also on a roadmap for how we were going to engage with it. Taliban, Johnson said Tuesday after an emergency virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

Condition number one set as G7 is that they must guarantee until August 31 and beyond a safe passage for those who want to go out.

Some of them will say that they do not accept this, some of them, I hope, will see the meaning, because the G7 has a very important economic, diplomatic and political weight.

Johnson said the enormous influence the G7 could wield over the Taliban after taking control of the country about a week ago included withholding substantial funds.

What said was that Afghanistan cannot become fertile ground again, Afghanistan cannot become a narco-state, girls must be educated until the age of 18, he said. he declares.

Johnson has ducked the question of whether other G7 leaders have expressed frustration with US President Joe Biden for his handling of the crisis and his refusal to extend the deadline for keeping US troops in Afghanistan.

Let’s be clear, the immediate phase of the evacuation is actually a very considerable success for the military, he said.

We were convinced that there were thousands more that we could get out of it. But the situation at the airport is not improving. His poignant scenes for those trying to get out.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after the virtual leaders meeting that there had been intensive discussions on whether a civilian airport could be used after this deadline and that Germany was ready to work with neighboring countries from Afghanistan, like Pakistan and Iran, to help refugees.

The conference did not give rise to new dates [on the end of the evacuation mission], said Merkel.

United States meets deadline

The UK, which chaired the emergency talks, said it would urge Biden to extend his Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.

France also called on Washington to push back the timetable.

However, Biden decided after the G7 talks that he would meet the deadline, US media reported.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier on Tuesday that evacuations from Afghanistan were unlikely to be extended beyond August 31.

A Taliban spokesman warned Monday that the hard-line group would not agree to any extensions, calling the issue a red line, with any delay seen as an extension of the occupation.

If the United States or the United Kingdom asked for more time to continue the evacuations, the answer would be no. Or there would be consequences, said Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen.

Next phase

Countries that have evacuated nearly 60,000 people in the past 10 days are rushing to finish the job, a NATO diplomat told Reuters news agency.

Every member of the foreign forces is working at a war pace to meet the deadline, said the official, who declined to be identified.

The UK continued to evacuate Western citizens and some Afghans from the capital, with Wallace warning that the security situation grew increasingly dangerous as August 31 approached.

The Defense Ministry said 8,458 people had been evacuated by the UK since August 13, with nine military flights leaving Kabul in the past 24 hours.

More than half of the 5,171 Afghans are eligible to settle in the UK as part of its program to protect those who have assisted its military and civilian officials during their two-decade involvement in Afghanistan.

An individual on the UK’s counterterrorism watchlist arrived as part of the evacuation, the Home Office confirmed.

A spokesperson said the person was identified as part of the rigorous verification process and after further investigation was not seen as a person of interest to security agencies or the forces. of the order.

G7 leaders also agreed that the Taliban would be held accountable for their actions in the prevention of terrorism, human rights in particular those of women, girls and minorities and the search for an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan, according to a statement released by Johnsons Downing Street. Office.

The UK currently chairs the G7, which also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.