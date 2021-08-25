Alabama Democrats’ anti-Trump billboards in Cullman fail to materialize





The executive director of the Democratic Party of Alabama said a plan to broadcast messages calling Donald Trump a liar and a loser on digital billboards in Cullman on Saturday failed because billboard companies had refused the company.

Executive Director Wade Perry said the party learned late last week that the messages would not be released. The party wanted the billboards to coincide with the gathering of former Save America presidents at York Family Farms in Cullman. Large crowds filled the open-air hall for the Saturday night event, where Trump spoke for 90 minutes, his first Alabama speech in four years.

Perry said he does not deal directly with the billboard companies. He said that according to his ad buyer, Mad River Communications, Fairway Outdoor Advertising and Lamar Advertising were the billboard companies that turned the business down.

Fairway and Lamar did not respond to questions from AL.com.

Instead of billboards, Perry said the party purchased mobile digital ads that targeted the rally site with geofencing technology, which uses GPS to send advertisements to people in a certain geographic area.

Perry said the ads got 36,000 impressions, which is the number of times they appeared on people’s phone screens.

Perry said the signs and digital ads were intended to respond to Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. The courts have dismissed the allegations, as have federal officials, including former Attorney General William Barr and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Alabama Democratic Party sent out fundraising emails to support the ad campaign. Perry said the party spent less than $ 1,000 on the campaign. He said the party raised more than that but did not give a figure.

We made the decision to look to other digital communications rather than using billboards, Perry said. It was a similar amount of money, over several hundred, less than a thousand dollars, and I think it served the same purpose of getting our message across that we believe former President Trump is both a liar and a loser.

Asked about the Democrats’ plans for the billboard failure, Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said: Once again, the Democrats have let their base down and failed to do so. work. It’s a classic for the Democratic Party. They make promises they can’t keep.

Related: Trump Alabama Rally: Mo Brooks Mingles As Thousands Flock To Cullman

After boos at Trump rally, Brooks vows to fight Social Democrat election fraud

Donald Trump supporters wait to hear the former president speak at York Family Farms in Cullman on August 21, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/08/alabama-democrats-anti-trump-billboards-in-cullman-fail-to-materialize.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos