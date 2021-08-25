GOPIO New York and NFIA Celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day

Living thousands of miles away, the Indian diaspora is deeply linked to its homelandIndia. This sense of belonging and affection for India was experienced and shared by participants from all over the world, representing almost every continent on Earth, as hundreds of Indian diaspora gathered virtually to celebrate the 75eThe Independence Day celebrations, organized by the New York branch of the World Organization of the Peoples ofIndian origin(GOPIO) and the National Federation of Indian Associations (NFIA) on Sunday August 15e, 2021.

Hosted by GOPIO New York, the oldest and first chapter of GOPIO International, India’s colorful Independence Day celebration showcased India’s rich, colorful and vibrant traditions, bringing them to the doorstep of every household, while audiences around the world were entertained with haunting music, glittering dance performances and inspiring speeches.

In his eloquent address to the Diaspora community, the Consul General of India in New York, His Excellency Randhir Kumar Jaiswal greeted the participants, the Diaspora and the friends and supporters of India from around the world. The veteran diplomat said: “Today is a very special day; even more special to all of us as India turns 75 today. Hailing Mahatma Gandhi, whose values ​​of unity, diversity, non-violence and unity India today celebrate, Ambassador Jaiswal reminded the audiencePrime Minister Narendra Modis address to the nation’s majestic Red Fort in New Delhi on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, said India marks the occasion as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under which a series of events have been organized through theUnited States.

While wishing everyone a happy Independence Day, the Consul underlined the important role played by the Indian Diaspora in strengthening Indo-American relations and contributing to the progress and prosperity of India and the United States. United. The consul also thanked the diaspora for their wholehearted support in providing medical supplies to their homeland during the COVID crisis.

Echoing the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Modi, Ambassador Jaiswal focused on India’s achievements and the goal of achieving inclusive development, harnessing improved sea, clean environment and the next generation of Indians, digital India and the empowerment of women. He urged theAmerican Indiancommunity to join in the celebrations to stay in touch with India while continuing to celebrate India’s and India’s friendship with the United States.

Earlier, Beena Kothari, President of GOPIO New York, while introducing Ambassador Jaiswal as a seasoned diplomat, Ms. Kothari shared with the audience her vast experience in foreign diplomacy across the world.

Gunjan Rastogi introduced Congressman Tom Suozzi, representing the 3rdNew York Congressional District. Calling him a friend from India, she said: He is our voice in Washington DC. In a post, Representative Suozzi described India as a true friend of the United States and they both share a special relationship. Recognizing that the two democratic countries face challenges in their quest to honor freedom and democratic values, he urged India to end discrimination. He said: All human beings are divine and are equal. He commended the American Indian community for its contribution to the growth of the nation. And we are grateful to you.

Lal Motwani, Founding President of GOPIO New York and Executive Director of GOPIO International, and principal organizer of today’s celebrations, in his remarks, greeted His Excellency the Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Kumar Jaiswal, other elected officials, including Rep. Tom Suozzi, New York Senators John Liu, Anna Kaplan and Todd Kaminsky, as well as New York City Council member Paul Vallone and Queens County Attorney Melinda Katz, GOPIO members and leaders from around the world who joined us to celebrate the 75eAnniversary of India’s Independence Day celebrations hosted by one of the oldest and most active chapters, the New York Chapter of GOPIO.

Today, August 15, India enters its 75th year of independence. Seventy-five years is a long time in the life of an individual. But it’s not that much in the life of a nation, said Motwani. The anniversary reminds us of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who fought peacefully, valiantly and courageously, united as one nation, against powerful British rule. The anniversary reminds us, especially the strong Indian diaspora, of our roots, traditions, values, richness and diversity of Indian culture, as we celebrate dynamism, freedom, diversity and democratic values.

We come together today as people of all faiths including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains to celebrate our freedom, which represents the uniqueness of Indian culture as we from all walks of life unite to join together and honor our Mother India, he said. He praised and praised the achievements of India. Today India is booming. Its population is young and enthusiastic and there is an exhilarating sense of achievement everywhere. We salute all those who made India proud. Hats off to the men and women who decorated India with Olympic medals this year in Tokyo. Reminding participants of the opportunities and responsibilities Indians have, Mr. Motwani said that freedom has brought opportunities to almost all classes and groups of Indians, and that has been the best thing. With freedom comes a sense of dignity, an awareness that we are masters of our destiny. We can choose our future. This is our country.

Mr Motwani thanked Dharmatma Saran for presenting a galaxy of star women from across the country to celebrate India today, and Beena Kothari, President of GOPIO-NY, Ajoy Dube, President of NFIA and Gunjan Rastogi, Regional Vice President of NFIA, NY to help organize today’s colorful ceremony.

Master of Ceremonies of colorful cultural events, Shruti Bekali elegantly coordinated the celebration with participants from around the world. The national anthem of India was sung beautifully by Kulbhooshan Sharma, while Varuna Shekar led the audience to honor the United States, our adopted country, by singing the American national anthem. Varuna presented a liveBollywoodDance.

Shree Bhaskar Nath, multi-talented artist and disciple of Padma Vibhushan, Sangeet Martand, world famous singer Pandit Jasraj presented a scintillating shehnai recital. Shehnai is also known as Mangal vadya is a very rare and unique aerial instrument which is traditionally played on auspicious occasions, such as in temples, at weddings, when a child is born whenever a happy occasion is due. be observed. Bhaskar is a fifth generation shehanai wadak in his family of renowned shehnai vadaks.

Aparna Sreedhar fromFrance, Paris presented a live interpretation of a melodious prayer song, invoking God’s blessings for everyone. Miss teen India Sidhya Ganesh 2020 from Washington State wowed audiences with a scintillating Bollywood dance.

Mamtha Putaswamy, Ms. India USA from the state of Connecticut, performed a mix of Bollywood dances from popular Hindi films. Swathi Bekkera sang the Vande Matharam, saluting Mother India and uplifting the spirits of patriotism towards India. Riya Pawar, Miss Teen USA 2021 sang a melodic and popular Bollywood number Satyam Shivam Sundaram showcasing unity in diversity.

Gautam Choubey from New Jersey at ABR Productions and Michelle Johnson mesmerized audiences with their melodious vocals, singing popular patriotic songs from Bollywood. Swathy Vimal, the current Mrs. India USA paid homage to India through a Bollywood Medley, mesmerizing audiences with her beautiful voice singing some of the hugely popular numbers from ever-green Hindi films.

Yovani Naidoo provided a nice interpretation of a Telugu number. A live Bollywood medley from Anwar Hussain and friends from Jaipur, India, representing a 12 generation family in service to the Royal Family, was much appreciated and loved by all.

Bobby Kumar reminded the audience of Prime Minister Modis’s speech, where he highlighted India’s achievements. In his speech, Ajoy Dube said: Proud to be part of the Indian Diaspora and join with all of you in celebrating India’s freedom and democracy.

Senator Todd Kaminsky and Senator Kevin Thomas greeted India and Native Americans. In his post, Kevin Thomas, Senator from New York, said: In addition to marking this important day in Indian history, Independence Day is an opportunity for the Indo-American diaspora to celebrate our culture. , our heritage and our dynamic aspirations. It is also an opportunity to reflect on the vast and profound contributions that Indian immigrants and American Indians have made throughout American history. In his speech, New York State Senators John Liu thanked organizers for the invitation. I attended a few celebrations in India today and look forward to celebrating them in person next year.

Senator Anna Kaplan greeted India on this special occasion. We are together. We can do anything by working together. May we always build on our relationship.

New York City Council member Paul Vallone praised the organizers of GOPIO for putting on such a colorful event celebrating India’s independence. Queens County Attorney Melinda Katz reminded the public that New York is proud to be home to people from 109 nations. 50% of everyone who lives in Queens was born overseas and I’m here to fight for everyone. Celebrating India gives us the opportunity to honor India and the Indian community in New York State.