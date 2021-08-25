Kamala Harris angry with China as US Vice President condemns Xi Jinping | World | New





US Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a fiery slap in the face of China in a major speech to US allies in Southeast Asia. Ms. Harris’ speech to foreign dignitaries in Singapore on Tuesday was intended to warn Xi Jinping’s regime and reassure U.S. allies of the White House’s strategic commitments in the wake of the fiasco in Afghanistan. In particular, the US vice president sought to promise regional partners that they would not be left to choose between Washington and Beijing.

Vice president Harris said, “We know that Beijing continues to coerce, intimidate and claim the vast majority of the South China Sea. “Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.” “These illegal claims were dismissed by the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling, and Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations,” she continued. “The United States stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats.

“I have to be clear: our engagement in Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific is not against any particular country, and it is not designed to choose between countries,” added Harris. . The speech comes as Chinese strongman Xi Jinping has been “encouraged” by events in Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Sir Iain Duncan Smith warned China was already “preparing” for an invasion of Taiwan. Sir Iain told the former Brexit Party leader that China now considers the United States and Joe Biden “relatively weak”.

He added, “And there was a statement released late yesterday that China is now telling Taiwan to either give up or we’ll take you back. “So all of this has made China believe that America and Joe Biden are quite weak and that they will not do anything because they are fleeing Afghanistan. “This is the point that is really important for us to understand that we are in an ideological war, whether we like it or not, with these totalitarian states now gaining in power. “China will soon be the world’s largest economy.

