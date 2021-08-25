Jokowi signs presidential decree approving draft ministerial regulation





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodopublish Presidential Regulation number 68 of 2021 regarding the granting of presidential approval to the project Ministerial regulations/ Headmaster. In the presidential regulation, any draft ministerial regulation or head of institution must obtain the approval of President Jokowi before being published. Jokowi signed the settlement on August 2, 2021 and has 12 articles. “Any draft regulation of the minister / head of the institution that will be stipulated by the minister / head of the institution must obtain the approval of the president”, said article 3 paragraph (1) of the regulation, quoted on Tuesday ( 24/8). The attachment to Perpres was uploaded to the jdih.setkab.go.id page. The Perpres is set for August 2, 2021. Reference is made to the presidential approval of instructions or directives given orally or in writing as well as of decisions taken in the Council of Ministers or in restricted meetings. In the presidential regulations, it is explained that the approval of the president is given to the draft ministerial regulations / heads of institutions which have a wide impact on the lives of the people. Then, regulatory projects of a strategic nature have an effect on the President’s priority programs, government objectives in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) and Government Work Plans, defense and security, as well as state finances. In addition, the draft regulations which must be approved by the President are intersectoral or ministerial / institutional regulations. However, before requesting the approval of the president, the draft regulation must have been the subject of harmonization, unanimity and consolidation of designs coordinated by the minister or the head of the institution that exercises government affairs in the field of drafting laws and regulations. In addition, after completing these steps, the initiator submits a written request to the president. The request must be accompanied by a text explaining the urgency and the main points of the arrangement and a certificate of completion of harmonization, unanimity and consolidation of the design from the Minister or the person responsible for the institution that drafted the regulations. Later, the approval of the president takes the form of a decision on the approval of the draft ministerial regulation / head of institution; rejection of conception; as well as providing other policy guidance. “The presidential approval referred to in paragraph (1) is submitted in writing by the cabinet secretary to the initiator”, reads article 8 paragraph (2). In addition, if the regulation of the Minister / Head of State has obtained the approval of the President, it can be promulgated directly in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Indonesia. (dmi / ain)



