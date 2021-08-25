HT News: “Privatization for the Creation of Monopolies” Says Rahul Gandhi on Government Plan and All Latest News | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. Creation of monopolies …: Rahul Gandhis criticizes the government’s monetization plan Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious program to monetize public assets as an attempt to create a monopoly in critical areas that the former party chairman said would reduce further opportunities for employment and wipe out the informal sector. Read more Mandatory 14-day quarantine: Center publishes Covid-19 standards for Afghan evacuees The Center said on Tuesday that those evacuated from Afghanistan should undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at ITBP’s Chhawla camp near Delhi. Read more Did not allow him to eat his lunch: BJP angry at Ranes’ arrest The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed anger over the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane and alleged that he was arrested by cops halfway while he was having lunch. Read more On appeal with Putin, Prime Minister Modi stresses need for peace and stability in Afghanistan Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday supported coordinated efforts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan to ensure security throughout the region. Read more Anything is possible: Virat Kohli on the inclusion of Ashwin for the 3rd test, says well to enter with the right combination India captain Virat Kohli has hinted that the visitors will likely remain unchanged in the third test against England which begins in Leeds on Wednesday. However, he also added that India might try to play off-stalker Ravichandran Ashwin because of the pitch. Read more Debina Bonnerjee recalls that she and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary “had no job for three years” before Ramayan TV actress Debina Bonnerjee recalled that she and her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary “hadn’t worked for three years” before starring in Ramayan. She also said they didn’t have any money either. Read more Troubled by brain fog? Ayurvedic tips to boost your brain Have you been having trouble concentrating lately or forgetting things? It could be because of the brain fog that might affect you after Covid, or because of general anxiety and stress. Read more

