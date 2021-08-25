How Lindsey Graham is the perfect vessel to understand Donald Trump’s deadly grip on the GOP





“We started out together in Congress and he’s a very different school on this stuff and adapts where he has to fit to hold power,” writes the former South Carolina governor and House member. in a memoir – titled “Two Divergent Roads” – released on Tuesday, adding, “But I’d use him like a canary in the coal mine and the degree to which he’s doubled, tripled and quadrupled on Trump says it all. like it or not, he has a good political sense. nose for his base. “

That’s a correct assessment by Graham. And that’s the only one that explains how Graham went from an understudy to Sen. John McCain at the start of this decade to a full-fledged Trumper by the end of this one.

“What emerges from the interviews with more than 60 people close to him, and with the senator himself, is a story less of transformation than of gyration of an infinitely adaptable operator in search of validation close to power. It is this desire for relevance, rooted in what he and others have described as a childhood of deprivation and loss, that makes Mr. Graham’s story more than just a case study of political survival in the era of Trump.

Put simply: Graham loves being close to power and influence – and will (and say) whatever it takes to make it happen. His beliefs are, in general, fungible.

While this isn’t exactly the set of character traits most of us expect (or at least hope for) in a leader, Graham’s willingness – and ability – to channel what is popular and what is. a useful tool to help us understand the current state of the Republican Party.

And, as Sanford notes, there is no doubt that Graham believes Trump is the present and the future of the Republican Party.

Consider Graham’s behavior since the January 6 riot on the United States Capitol.

Immediately after the insurgency, Graham spoke in the Senate to – apparently – cut ties with the incumbent president.

“Trump and I have had one hell of a trip,” Graham said. “I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consistent president. But today, the first thing you’ll see. All I can say , it is to count on me, it is enough enough. “

Except, well, he wasn’t. When, just over a month later, the Senate voted on whether to condemn Trump for his role in the January 6 riot, Graham objected to the move. “This was a passion and hate-driven impeachment effort against President Trump,” he said in a statement announcing his position. ongoing conversations about voter fraud, not that he’s done with Trump – it seems much more likely that the reason for Graham’s latest about-face is that, in the meantime, he’s taken the base temperature Republican and discovered they were still hot on Trump.

All of this makes Graham’s more recent proclamations about Trump and the future of the GOP even more revealing.

“Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News in May amid efforts to remove Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership role in the GOP because of its public criticism of Trump. “I have always loved Liz Cheney but she has decided that the Republican Party cannot grow up with President Trump. I have determined that we cannot grow up without him.” And this about Graham’s Trump: “He’s the most popular Republican in the country by many. If you try to kick him out of the Republican Party, half the people will leave.

What Graham is doing – as Sanford rightly pointed out – is simply to channel the party base.

He is a reed blown by the wind of the beliefs of the Republican base.

These beliefs? That Donald Trump is the clear leader of the GOP – and that there is no room for conflict with him if you want to thrive in the party.

