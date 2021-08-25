Imran Khan conceded US realignment in South Asia





The transformation of global geopolitics and recent developments in the South Asian strategic environment have further increased mistrust between Islamabad and Washington. The Pakistani national security adviser and director general of interagency intelligence failed to alleviate mistrust between Islamabad and Washington during his recent visits to the United States.

The arrogant approach of the Biden administrations towards Pakistan and the decisive developments in the country’s neighborhood have compelled Prime Minister Imran Khan to concede and publicize the US realignment in South Asia. On August 11, 2021, he said, I think the Americans decided that India is a strategic partner. Perhaps that is why Pakistan is being treated differently. Pakistan is just seen as useful only in dealing with this mess.

A way forward

Certainly, the Indo-American strategic partnership is a reality, first of all, the Pakistani ruling elite must review the developments of the last three decades. Second, it must examine the current trends in the geostrategic environment, and finally, the country’s diplomatic limits must be sagely approached while dealing with the United States in the future.

Read more: Pakistanis must not draw the wrong conclusions from Taliban victory, Lieutenant-General Tariq Khan

Since the end of the Cold War, the process of US strategic realignment has been underway. As a result, the Pakistani ruling elite struggled to maintain a close relationship with the sole superpower. However, trends in global geopolitics were not conducive to a lasting strategic alliance between Pakistan and the United States.

The entry into force of the Pressler Amendment of 1985 in 1990, the inking of the Malabar naval exercise between the United States and India in 1992 and Huntington’s Clash of Civilizations thesis (1993) were impeccable indicators of Pakistan’s diminishing relevance to US foreign and strategic policy. in the post-Cold War strategic environment.

However, the situation has changed at the dawn of the 21st century. Al-Qaeda’s strikes in Washington and New York have shown Pakistan’s usefulness in the Americans’ war on terrorism. Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2001 forced the Bush administration to grant Pakistan Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status in March 2004. MNNA status ensured certain advantages in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation for Pakistan. However, despite immense efforts, Islamabad has failed to transform MNNA status into a trustworthy strategic partner of Washington. Even with more than 80,000 Pakistani casualties and $ 150 billion in economic losses in the war on terror, the country has not won the trust of the Americans.

Read more: Panic in Kabul as Taliban advance continues

India, the United States’ main defense partner

Pakistan’s relevance to Washington’s strategic calculations has been overshadowed by the steady rise of China and the Americans who cement a strategic partnership with India to contain China in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, India was designated as a Major Defense Partner in June 2016, which raised its strategic partnership to a level comparable to that of the United States’ closest allies and partners.

Secretary Pompeos’ statement on India’s surgical strike at Balakot on February 26, 2019 demonstrated that the Trump administration has endorsed India’s irresponsible military adventure against Pakistan. However, instead of reacting, the Pakistani leadership continued its struggle to create space for its relevance in the politics of the Americas in South Asia.

Pakistani leaders have expressed their sincere desire to establish expanded relations with the United States without compromising their policies in China and India. He expressed his refusal to compromise on the China-Pakistan economic corridor, the flagship project of President Xis’ Belt and Road initiative. The BIS is seen in Washington as a challenger to the primacy of the Americas in world politics.

Read more: Indochinese tensions: American interests and regional implications

The incredible progress of the Taliban and the collapse of the American political system imposed for two decades in Afghanistan have increased the irritations between Islamabad and Washington. Americans are frustrated with the $ 2 trillion ruin and nearly 2,500 Americans live in Afghanistan. However, instead of honorably admitting their failures, the Americans have made Pakistan a scapegoat. They are putting pressure on Pakistan to turn their defeat into victory, while Islamabad is committed to its Afghan policy.

Who is behind Dasu’s attack?

On August 12, Foreign Minister Qureshi categorically stated that extensive investigations revealed that Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies were responsible for the organization and execution of the terrorist attack on Dasu on July 14. As a result, many Pakistanis viewed the Afghan Taliban as a better option than Ghani’s government and downplayed the connection between the Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, which frequently carries out terrorist attacks in the country.

Currently, US policymakers are looking at Pakistan through the narrow prism of Afghanistan. In addition, they expressed their desire for Pakistan to accept India as a great power in the region and to reorganize its foreign policy to facilitate the Americans’ struggle to contain China. However, these ideas are incompatible with Pakistan’s national interest in the dominant global and regional geopolitics. In addition, India’s rapidly diminishing role in Afghanistan is seen as a constructive development in Islamabad, but is of great concern in Washington.

Read more: Pakistan’s Foreign Policy Front for the Next Decade Dr. Zafar Jaspal

Thus, the inadequacy of regional strategic perspectives justifies the realignment of the United States in South Asia and forces Pakistan to come to terms with this geopolitical reality instead of publicizing the victim status or the story of decades-old allies. to criticize and make futile attempts to alter the Indo-American strategic partnership.

Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal is Professor, School of Politics and International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. Author of Indias Surgical Strike Stratagem: Brinksmanship and Response, (2019). He is also an adviser on non-proliferation with SASSI, London and course coordinator at the Foreign Services Academy for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. Email: [email protected] This article first appeared in Arab News Pakistan. It has been republished with permission. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Spaces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khan-has-conceded-to-us-realignment-in-south-asia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos