Afghanistan: Boris Johnson says Taliban must ensure safe passage for refugees – as US “on track” to complete evacuation before current August 31 deadline | Politics News

The G7 group of nations have agreed on a “road map” for future engagement with the Taliban and will insist on “safe passage” for those who wish to leave Afghanistan beyond August 31, Boris Johnson said .

Speaking after a virtual G7 summit on evacuation of people from Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said: “The number one condition we set as the G7 is that they must guarantee, until August 31 and beyond, a safe passage for those who want to go out.

“Some will say that they do not accept this and some, I hope, will see the meaning, because the G7 has a very important weight – economic, diplomatic and political.”

Mr Johnson was to use talks to put pressure on US president Joe biden to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of its remaining troops from Afghanistan to allow evacuations to continue.

But the president decided not to extend the deadline.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the United States was “in the process” of completing its evacuation process by August 31 and that “the sooner we finish, the better.”

But he added that the completion of the operations in Kabul “depends on the continued cooperation of the Taliban” and that contingency plans were being drawn up to “adjust the timetable if it becomes necessary”.

The prime minister, who did not directly refer to his call for an extension in a clip released after the summit, said there had been “heartbreaking scenes” in Kabul in recent days and that “the situation there had been airport is not improving “.

He said the UK has managed to evacuate 9,000 people so far and “we are confident we can get thousands more out”.

“We will continue until the last possible moment,” Mr Johnson said.

“But you heard what the President of the United States had to say, you heard what the Taliban said.”

However, Sky News understands that Britain is actively work to keep an airport open in Afghanistan after the final withdrawal of troops.

The prime minister also said he was “completely realistic” about the Taliban and acknowledged that the current situation was a “very difficult situation”.

But he insisted that the G7 has “enormous leverage” when it engages with the militant group.

“We want to help with the humanitarian crisis, the hardships that people in Afghanistan, people fleeing Afghanistan, are going to go through,” Johnson continued.

Analysis by Deborah Haynes, Editor-in-Chief of Foreign Affairs In the end, the balance of risks around extending a deadline for US-led forces to stay in Afghanistan versus the reward of being able to evacuate more people proved too great. Britain, France and other G7 powers had to come to terms with the fact that an exit date of next Tuesday – which was imposed on them by US President Joe Biden without consultation – had to stay despite pressure from a few. extra days for the Kabul airport rescue operation. The softening of this blow, it seems, was for the group to demand the new Afghan Taliban leadership to allow “safe passage” for anyone who wishes to leave after the evacuation flights stop condition number one for. any future commitments. The fact that the UK and other allies except the US are being forced to swallow a deadline for their own retreat rather than come out at a time of their choosing is simply a reflection of the position. of weakness in which they find themselves.

“But when it comes to engaging with the Taliban and engaging with the government in Afghanistan, whatever its exact makeup, the G7 has enormous power.”

Speaking to Sky News earlier, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace acknowledged that an extension of the August 31 deadline was “unlikely.”

The Taliban told Sky News that the end of the month was a “red line” and that there would be “consequences” if it was extended.

This was reiterated by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday, who said the United States must complete evacuations by August 31 with “no extensions”.

In a joint statement released by Downing Street, G7 leaders affirmed their commitment to the country, in particular “through a renewed humanitarian effort by the international community”.

The statement said they are supporting the UN in coordinating the immediate international humanitarian response in the region.

The prime minister said that funds frozen as a result of the Taliban takeover could be released in the future, but stressed that Afghanistan “cannot become fertile ground again, Afghanistan cannot become fertile ground again. a narco-state, girls must be educated until the age of 18, and so on.

He added: “These are important things that we appreciate as the G7, these are things that unite us in the West, these are things that we have fought for for years in Afghanistan, and for which the people of this country gave their lives.

“The point that has been made today by the leaders of the G7 is that we remain committed to these values ​​and we remain committed to Afghanistan.”

But opposition politicians said the summit outcome was a failure for the prime minister.

Labor shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy told Sky News it was a “really dark moment for Afghans.”

“Even at this eleventh hour, we were hopeful that the prime minister would honor this commitment and bring world leaders together to agree on a common approach around an extension,” she said.

“These efforts have failed and the painful reality is that there will be a lot of people – the Brits and Afghans who have supported us for two decades – who are just not going to make it.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Boris Johnson came out of this summit with nothing. Britain should stand tall in the world, but this Prime Minister fails at every turn.

“He failed once again on the world stage, and the consequences couldn’t be more devastating.”

SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford said the failure to extend the deadline was “deeply regrettable” and “symptomatic of the damaging chaos that surrounded one of the greatest foreign policy disasters of modern times”.

He added that it was “unfortunately now inevitable that many vulnerable Afghans will be abandoned” and that the British government “shares the blame for the dire situation”.

And Mr Blackford called for Parliament to be “called back immediately” so ministers can provide daily updates on the UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Taliban came to power earlier this month as the Afghan government collapsed amid the continued withdrawal of the country’s remaining Western military forces.

These developments come nearly 20 years after the launch of the invasion of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to drive out the Taliban and prevent it from harboring al-Qaeda, the group behind the 2001 terrorist attack on the United States.