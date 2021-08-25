Officer who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt cleared, contradicting Trump





During the insurgent attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters broke into the building and reached a door that led to a hallway of the House. This corridor was an escape route for lawmakers who saw the attackers through the windows.

When rioters smashed these windows, one of the insurgents, Ashli ​​Babbitt, attempted to enter the hallway where members of Congress were being evacuated, ignoring calls from law enforcement. A policeman fired a single shot and the rioter later died at a local hospital.

A very conservative Republican congressman, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, was a witness and conceded that the officer “did what he had to do” and “had no choice.”

Late last week, NBC News obtained a memo that showed the Capitol Police officer who shot had been formally exonerated after an internal investigation. Yesterday, as The New York Times reported, Capitol Police formalized their findings.

U.S. Capitol Police announced Monday that they had cleared a lieutenant who shot dead a rioter inside the Capitol in the Jan.6 attack, after a full investigation found he had acted legally and that it had potentially saved lawmakers and aides from serious injury or death. The ministry’s decision to formally close the case follows a decision in April by the Justice Ministry that the charges against the officer were not substantiated.

“The officer’s actions in this matter potentially saved members and staff from serious injury and possible death from a large crowd of rioters who forcibly entered the United States Capitol and the chamber. of the House where members and staff were a short walk away, ”Capitol said. Police said yesterday.

But as this January 6 part of the story draws to a close, it’s worth appreciating Donald Trump’s role in escalating the tragedy – not just encouraging insurgents to come to Washington, and not only by inciting violence, but trying to make the officer in this case a bad guy.

In June, for example, the former president publicly demanded that the officer be identified, adding that he viewed Babbitt as an ally who was on his “side.”

Last month, the Republican went further, saying there was “no reason” for the officer to shoot the rioter. Days later, Trump asked on Fox Business, “Who was the person who shot an innocent, wonderful, incredible woman?”

Earlier this month, the former president went so far as to say that Babbitt “was murdered by someone who should never have pulled the trigger.” The Republican added: “We know who he is … There must be justice!”

Despite all the political positions that Trump sided with law enforcement and defended “law and order,” months after the attack he helped inspire, the former president expects his supporters believe that a rioter was an “innocent” martyr, while the officer who protected members of Congress from insurgent violence committed an “assassination”.

It is a difficult prospect to defend. As a recent Washington Post analysis put it, “This, basically, is Trump’s vision for justice. Those on his side are exempt from all responsibility for their actions. Those on the other side, however, are mostly treated harshly harder than the law allows. “

If the former president goes into denouncing the United States Capitol Police, at least we’ll find out why.

