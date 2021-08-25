Jokowi officially creates the National Food Agency





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) published the rules concerningNational Food Agency (BPN) which is a government agency in the field of food. The regulation is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 66 of 2021 concerning the National Food Agency. The formation of the BPN follows the Law Number 11 Year 2O2O concerning the Creation of Jobs. “The National Food Agency is a government body which reports to and is accountable to the president,” reads article 1 of the regulation cited on Tuesday (24/8). The duties and functions of the BPN include, among others, coordinating the formulation and implementation of policies on food availability, supply stabilization and food prices. Then the implementation of the procurement, management and distribution of government food reserves through public enterprises, development of food information systems, etc. BPN is responsible for a number of key food products, including corn, soybeans, edible sugar, onions, poultry eggs, ruminant and poultry meat, and chili peppers. “The National Food Agency, in the exercise of its functions and functions, must put in place a system of accountability for the performance of government agencies”, reads article 32 of the regulation. BPN will be commanded by a chef. The chef reports directly to the president on the results of the implementation of tasks in the food business on a regular basis or as needed. “The chief is appointed and dismissed by the president”, adds article 41 of the regulation. Meanwhile, BPN funding comes from APBN and other legal and non-binding funding sources in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. “Further arrangements regarding the duties, functions, organizational structure and working procedures of the National Food Agency shall be stipulated by the chief after obtaining the written approval of the minister who administers government affairs in the domain of the state apparatus ”, added article 44 of the reign. [Gambas:Video CNN] Later, the Civil Servants (PNS) of the Food Security Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture can become civil servants at the BPN. In addition, equipment, funding and documents related to food safety at the Food Safety Agency of the Ministry of Agriculture can be transferred to BPN. “Transfers of officials, equipment, funding and documents intended to increase diversification and strengthen targeted food security are made within one year at most from the date of promulgation of these presidential regulations” , adds article 46 of the rule. This presidential regulation on the BPN was signed by President Jokowi on July 29, 2021, and then promulgated on the same day. (ul / a)





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/ekonomi/20210824180447-532-684775/jokowi-resmi-bentuk-badan-pangan-nasional The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos