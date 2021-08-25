Iran, Turkey and Pakistan have a big task to solve the problem of Afghanistan (Turkish politician)

TEHRAN – Dogan Bekin, vice president of the New Welfare Party in Turkey, believes that Islamabad, Tehran and Ankara must make a concerted effort to restore peace in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, which are the D-8 member states, have great duties in solving the Afghan problem, Bekin told The Tehran Times.

If these three countries could unite to solve the problem of Afghanistan and bring all parties together, it would be possible to solve the problem of Afghanistan, which has faced gangrene for many years, the personality noted. Turkish.

While US President Joe Biden has pledged to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan until September 11, political observers expect regional actors like Iran and Turkey, in cooperation with other powers, such as China and Russia, are filling the void left by the United States in the country.

Many have criticized Biden for his irresponsible decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan at such a difficult time, which led to a flash fall of the Afghan government.

In a nutshell, we believe that Iran, Turkey and Pakistan should make a concerted effort to come up with a strong initiative and a roadmap for a permanent solution in Afghanistan, suggests Bekin.

Here is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you describe US-Turkish relations under the Biden administration? The US Congress called for condemning Turkey’s behavior on the Cyprus issue, stressing that Ankara has not acted as an ally of the United States for some time.

A: Turkey’s geopolitical position and its access to Eurasia is the main dynamic of the US-Turkey strategic alliance within the framework of NATO. For this reason, the United States tries to see Turkey as a lever of its foreign policy based on the unilateral will and the surrender approach in the geopolitical geography of the Middle East (West Asia) and Eurasia. since the reign of the American president. Truman.

Despite the large-scale trust between Turkey and the United States, Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 in order to bolster its defense system has caused tensions in bilateral US-Turkey relations. The United States is trying to force Turkey to back down on the S-400 by using the leverage of the F-35 and introducing CAATSA sanctions.

The US Congress said Turkey should be doomed, stating that Ankara had not acted recently as an ally of the United States and that Turkey had not adopted the current Cypriot policy. However, the United States has publicly supported the policies of Cyprus and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean. To put it thus, when Turkey tries to implement its own national policies in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus, this situation does not correspond to the American policy, so this time the negative policies of the United States start to appear.

The isolationist and divisive policies the United States is pursuing against Turkey have entered a new phase since Biden took office in a very different way during a difficult time.

As the long-standing invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan has grown increasingly military and politically frayed, US President Joe Biden sees the great potential of the Asia-Pacific, just as he has done under Obama.

The United States, which cannot fully trust Turkey as a NATO ally, especially in the policies of the Middle East (West Asia) and the Eastern Mediterranean and Africa North, try to take different measures in this regard, giving great support to the monarchies in the (Persian) in order to guarantee its own interests and Israel’s security in that region.

Americans are eager to empower leaders who can work closely with them and in a way that protects their interests. In this regard, we can put forward some obvious examples such as Sudan, Tunisia, Yemen, etc.

For this reason, Cyprus, which is located at the most strategic point in the eastern Mediterranean, has a similar situation. The United States, which aspires to a “united Cyprus”, is in great political divergence with Turkey on this issue. The rich hydrocarbon reservoirs of the eastern Mediterranean may also encourage the United States to interfere in this region.

Q: What is Turkey’s policy towards Afghanistan? How would Ankara deal with the Taliban?

A: As for Afghanistan, the United States will fully withdraw its military forces from Afghanistan by September 11, as it intends to protect its interests in the most strategic point: Hamid Airport. Karzai of Kabul. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Biden met at the recent NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels and agreed to provide security for Kabul airport.

The Taliban then said Turkey had come to Afghanistan with NATO and should leave Afghanistan with NATO, and explained that if Turkey had been forced to protect Kabul airport, they would treat Turkey like an “occupying force”. It is a serious development that the United States is trying to leave Turkey here in order to protect its own interests after withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan.

What Turkey should be doing here is not to be part of the problem, but to be part of the solution. In other words, holding the Istanbul summit, which will bring together all parties, can be a solutions-oriented approach. In this regard, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, which are the member states of the D-8, have great duties in resolving the Afghan problem. If these three countries could unite to solve the problem of Afghanistan and bring all parties together, it would be possible to solve the problem of Afghanistan, which has been plagued with gangrene for many years. In short, we believe that Iran, Turkey and Pakistan should make a concerted effort to come up with a strong initiative and a roadmap for a permanent solution in Afghanistan.

Q: Palestine is the most important issue for Muslim nations, especially Arabs. How do you assess Turkey’s policies in this regard? Is Turkey planning to move closer to Israel again?

A: The question of Palestine is a problem common to all Muslims. For the first time, all Palestinians acted together to show solidarity in the face of the occupying Israel’s aggressive policies against Jerusalem, Masjid al-Aqsa, the al-Jarrah neighborhood and Gaza. All Islamic nations except the Gulf (Persian) states, which have good relations with Israel, have shown great solidarity. It has pushed Israel to back down, especially following protests in the West and around the world. Turkey’s relations with Israel generally depend on ups and downs with the United States. It is not acceptable for President Erdogan to have a phone conversation with Israeli President Yitzhak Hertzog for more than 40 minutes and stress that peace in the Middle East (West Asia) is possible with Israel.

President Erdogan’s policy of bringing Israel closer to Biden will not help restore Palestinian rights, but it is an unacceptable step to further strengthen Israel’s hand. Such measures and policies are neither acceptable nor effective.

Q: Is there a desire in Ankara to form a regional deterrent to confront US influence and interference in West Asia?

A: As we have always said, the ability to come up with a lasting solution in the Middle East (West Asia) can greatly reduce the power and influence of the United States in that region. In this regard, close rapprochement and cooperation between Islamic countries is essential.

It seems unlikely as Ankara tries to establish a more comfortable relationship with the US administration led by Biden.

There is no way to solve the problems in the Middle East (West Asia) as it pursues a policy of rapprochement with the United States and Israel. The current government is trying to strengthen its relations with the United States in order to gain Biden’s support in the next election.

Therefore, in the short term, we see such training in the Middle East (West Asia) as a distant possibility.

It is also a fact that peace and stability in the Middle East (West Asia) are unlikely without the contribution of the strong countries of the region. It is now inevitable to come together, drawing great lessons from the examples of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq.

Q: How do you assess Iran-Turkey relations? What are the main challenges and opportunities in this regard?

A: Turkey and Iran are the two strong elements in the Middle East (West Asia) that have managed to survive and consolidate their positions despite all external efforts to undermine them. From time to time, Turkey falls short of being able to establish full faith relations with Iran as part of its relations with the United States and NATO. The Turkish government under the reign of former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan had a vision and a mission which can really demonstrate the will and read very well the stability and future of the region. If Necmettin Erbakan’s approach to Iran is followed, relations between Iran and Turkey can be strengthened.

The Turkey-Iran rapprochement will not be limited only to relations between the two countries but also by giving great synergies to other countries in the region, can reshape the Middle East (West Asia). In this regard, the late Prime Minister Dr Necmettin Erbakan and Iranian President Hashemi Rafsanjan maintain close relations in many respects with newly elected Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The biggest obstacle in this regard may be the US-Turkish rapprochement; however, President Erdogan thinks like Prime Minister Dr Necmettin Erbakan; we expect him to take strong initiatives and take concrete steps to improve relations. We try to stress that the confidence and stability of the Middle East (West Asia) is possible not with the United States and Israel, but with the Turkey-Iran rapprochement, it is extremely necessary to take the necessary measures. more important in this regard.

Q: What lessons can be learned from forest fires in Turkey?

A: We can say that the fires in Turkey are aimed at destabilizing Turkey. It is no coincidence that fires broke out simultaneously in different places. Unlike the Western world, which remains silent on this issue, it makes sense that friendly and brotherly countries, especially Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia, are rushing to help with planes and helicopters to fight the blaze. in Turkey.

These and similar measures aimed at destabilizing Turkey will be abandoned as in the past. Likewise, it cannot be a coincidence that similar steps have been taken from time to time to destabilize Iran. It is a fact that a strong Turkey and a strong Iran are not accepted by the West and it is possible to see that great movements are being made today as they were in the past in order to destabilize these countries. . We would like to stress once again that the solidarity of the two countries is inevitable for the stability of the region.