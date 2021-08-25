Modi and Putin discuss Afghanistan and Covid-19 situation on the phone





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Afghan crisis and agreed to work together to address the situation in a telephone conversation on Tuesday. The two leaders appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the fight against the Covid pandemic, in particular in the supply and production of the Sputnik V vaccine, according to an official statement released Tuesday by the Prime Minister’s Office. The leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world. They expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and called on their senior officials to stay in contact, ”the statement said. India continues its efforts to evacuate the population of Afghanistan following the capture of Kabul by the Taliban on August 15, twenty years after being ousted from power by US-led forces. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic. The leaders also discussed upcoming multilateral commitments, including the BRICS summit, the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting and India’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum, the statement added. Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to President Putin’s visit to India for the next bilateral summit. The two leaders agreed to keep in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/modi-putin-discuss-afghanistan-covid-19-situation-on-phone/article36085602.ece%3Fhomepage%3Dtrue

