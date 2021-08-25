Accepting Communist Regime, China Announces 70th Anniversary of Invasion of Tibet | Tibet

All Tibetans should accept the communist regime and share “the cultural symbols and images of the Chinese state,” Chinese officials said at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the PLA invasion. Tibet..

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, China’s most powerful political organization, spoke at a magnificent ceremony outside the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the shrine for traditional Tibetan Buddhist leaders.

It is in the midst of a crackdown on the border area, the home of ethnic minorities. Tibet, etc … And the practice of non-Han culture and religion.

According to official media from the Xinhua News Agency, Wang called for more efforts to ensure that all religions in China are “the rulers of China,” the Tibetans said. Buddhism We needed to be guided to adapt to a socialist society. He said that Chinese culture is a bond that promotes a sense of oneness.

“Only by following [Chinese Communist party] According to the Xinhua News Agency, by pursuing the path of leadership and socialism, Tibet can achieve development and prosperity.

The king’s comments reflect them He did in 2018 It is in line with the ongoing Chinese government’s assimilation policy in ethnic minority areas including Tibet, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. There, punitive measures sought to reduce the presence of local languages ​​and cultures that are often associated with the suppression of separatist activities.

In Tibet, authorities reportedly imprisoned and beat monks and nuns and sent the village to a political education session. Imprisoned people promoting the local language, Establishment of mass surveillance, restrictions on daily living and education, and work programs.