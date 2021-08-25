Connect with us

Accepting Communist Regime, China Announces 70th Anniversary of Invasion of Tibet | Tibet

All Tibetans should accept the communist regime and share “the cultural symbols and images of the Chinese state,” Chinese officials said at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the PLA invasion. Tibet..

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, China’s most powerful political organization, spoke at a magnificent ceremony outside the Potala Palace in Lhasa, the shrine for traditional Tibetan Buddhist leaders.

It is in the midst of a crackdown on the border area, the home of ethnic minorities. Tibet, etc … And the practice of non-Han culture and religion.

According to official media from the Xinhua News Agency, Wang called for more efforts to ensure that all religions in China are “the rulers of China,” the Tibetans said. Buddhism We needed to be guided to adapt to a socialist society. He said that Chinese culture is a bond that promotes a sense of oneness.

“Only by following [Chinese Communist party] According to the Xinhua News Agency, by pursuing the path of leadership and socialism, Tibet can achieve development and prosperity.

The king’s comments reflect them He did in 2018 It is in line with the ongoing Chinese government’s assimilation policy in ethnic minority areas including Tibet, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. There, punitive measures sought to reduce the presence of local languages ​​and cultures that are often associated with the suppression of separatist activities.

In Tibet, authorities reportedly imprisoned and beat monks and nuns and sent the village to a political education session. Imprisoned people promoting the local language, Establishment of mass surveillance, restrictions on daily living and education, and work programs.

Authorities have promoted Mandarin in Tibet saying that critics are trying to erase the culture. Mandarin is used in most Tibetan language schools, but Tibetan is taught as a subject. Similar efforts are underway in Inner Mongolia..

Thursday’s ceremony marked the 70th anniversary of the invasion, with 10,000 participants selected. And subsequent establishment Tibet Autonomous Region.. The CCP claims that the aggression was a peaceful liberation of Tibetans from the oppressive theocracy.

In 1959, the Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama fled to India after a rebellion against Chinese rule, and his supporters continued to record human rights violations.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the region received nearly 160 million tourists last year. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, China banned foreigners from entering Tibet.

Human Rights Watch China researcher Yakiu Wang said there had been no “70 years of peaceful liberation” in Tibet and “brutal repression is escalating.”

“70 years after the so-called ‘liberation,’ the seemingly omnipotent Chinese Communist Party still views the beliefs and attitudes of ordinary Tibetans as a threat to its rule,” Yaqiu Wang told the Guardian.

“The Chinese government must understand that forced assimilation is not a solution to the governance of ethnic minority areas. Freedom of expression and denial of assembly rights, and denial of religious, linguistic and cultural rights, It violates the international legal obligations of the Chinese government. “

This event, which became obsolete after the reign of Mao Zedong, whose four-story portrait of Xi Jinping began to revive during the reign of Xi Jinping, was choreographed to the brim in the image of the Communist Party.

The ceremony was widely broadcast by state media, including national broadcasts and international live broadcasts, and the hosts praised the region’s economic and infrastructural development and “70 years of miraculous progress.”

In his speech, Mr. Wang Yang said that all officials and members of ethnic groups would be mobilized “to build a staunch defense against separatist activities.”

“Regarding the Tibetan issue, no one outside of China has the right to point the finger at us,” the king said. “Any attempt or operation to separate Tibet from China is doomed to failure.”

