Jenna Ellis says GOP won’t back vaccine support after Trump booed at rally





Jenna Ellis, who previously worked as an attorney for former President Donald Trump, does not see former Vice President Mike Pence able to garner Conservative support because of her views on vaccines.

On Monday via Twitter, Pence praised the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19, allowing it to be marketed in the United States. He used the “big news,” as he put it, as an opportunity to defend the Trump administration’s financial investment that helped deliver safe and effective vaccines within a year of the start of the pandemic. .

Ellis took issue with Pence’s celebration of FDA approval with his own tweet, calling it “essentially an approval of warrants.” She added that “approval” was the reason “no Tory will ever vote for Pence again”.

Several people responded to Ellis’ tweet wondering how she viewed Pence’s Twitter post as an endorsement of vaccination warrants. Some viewed his tweet as proud of the Trump administration’s success while others believed it was meant to help convince people to get vaccinated.

Pence led the White House Coronavirus Task Force during the Trump administration. In August, he urged young conservatives to get vaccinated. Having received the vaccine himself and his family, Pence told attendees of the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference that anyone unsure of the vaccine should speak to their doctor and “get the best advice. possible “.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Jenna Ellis accused former President Mike Pence of “basically” approving the vaccination warrants by celebrating the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Pence addresses a crowd at an event sponsored by the Palmetto Family organization on April 29 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Although the Trump administration has led the development of the vaccine and championed its success, polls show Republicans are more reluctant about vaccines than Democrats.

The former president, himself vaccinated, tried to encourage his supporters to get vaccinated during a rally in Alabama on Saturday. Trump told the crowd that while he “totally believes in your freedoms,” he also recommended people get the shot saying “that’s good. Take the shot.” His comments elicited a few boos, to which Trump replied, “It’s okay. You have your freedom.”

However, he reiterated that he had been vaccinated and that the vaccine “worked”.

Once considered Trump’s closest ally, Pence faced criticism from the former president following the certification of the 2020 presidential election results on Jan.6. Pence rejected Trump’s pressure to interfere with certification by sending the results back to states on the grounds that he did not believe it was in accordance with his constitutional duty.

While Trump still commands a strong GOP audience, the same cannot be said for his former vice president. A March straw poll from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) found that 55% of people would support Trump as the 2024 GOP presidential candidate. Pence got just 1% support.

Months later, Pence’s shares fell even lower. CPAC’s straw poll in July gave Pence zero percent support while Trump saw 70 percent support.

