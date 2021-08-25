Blogger brutally assaulted in Pakistan – Telegraph Nepal





Kathmandu: A heartbreaking, horrifying, appalling and mentally disturbing episode occurred in the Pakistani city of Lahore on August 14, 2021.

It was a date when the Pakistani people celebrated their independence day and therefore the people were clearly in a jubilant mood.

However, one horrific event that followed the revelry was enough to damage Pakistan’s prestige and popularity and this too led by Oxonian graduate-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan is a world class cricketer.

The question now is whether women in Pakistan are safe, as they say in South Asian countries, even more so in rival India? Can they walk or travel alone in the city?

PM Khan is considered a liberal and social man who possesses abundant respect and honor for the women of the country.

And yet, the shameful heartbreaking episode happened.

He is a man of conscience, they say.

However, will the event that took place in Lahore on August 14th take a considerable time to restore Pakistan’s now tarnished image by restoring a sense of relief and reassurance that the nation respects women at all?

Is the Pakistani state serious?

In what could be recorded as a blatant violation of applicable laws and social norms (decorum), a young TikToker girl (or Lady) and her six friends were circling near Minar-E-Pakistan (August 14) when a crowd angered by some four hundred unruly mobs of anti-social elements pounced on her and her accompanying friends.

How the mad and unruly horde attacked the TikToker and his friends went viral across the country, which then spread to other neighboring countries in Southeast Asia, including Nepal.

The lady was somehow rescued and approached the local police station in Lorry Adda, Lahore, where she filed her complaint, the Dawn daily reported.

What shape the Vlogger may have been in, no one is guessing.

The TikToker (influencer) alleged that the callous crowd snatched his jewelry and the cell phone of one of his associates as well as 15,000 rupees in cash.

According to the Guardian of August 19, 2021, the aggrieved Vlogger recounts: The mob pulled me all around so much that my clothes were torn. I was thrown into the air. They brutally attacked me ”.

The panicked Vlogger says: “I have been stripped and my clothes have been ripped”.

She said, “I was stripped and my clothes torn and I continued to cry for help but to no avail and no one came to my rescue.”

Media sources say the Vlogger who was the target this time in Pakistan is famous for her videos on TikTok.

The viral video that captured the shocking event shows hundreds of men assaulting the TikToker, ripping her clothes and abusing her in public view.

A ten or eleven year old is also seen in the video manhandling the influencer and her friends.

Words of condemnation have come from activists, politicians, celebrities, Amnesty International and people across Pakistan who have expressed their anger at the assault.

Political leader Bilawal Bhutto said the incident should shame all Pakistanis and speaks of rotting in our society.

Pakistani media reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan duly intervened in the sensational affair after reports confirmed that an influencer was manhandled by a fanatic mob in Lahore on August 14.

The media claim that some of the perpetrators have already been convicted by the judicial authorities.

Apart from its event, Pakistan has also witnessed the attack on some Hindu temples in recent weeks.

This news must not have been taken by the tasteful Nepalese Hindus.

And very recently, a Pakistani fanatic was seen vandalizing the 19th century status of Maharaj Ranjit Singh, the king of the Punjab.

This is the third time, according to media reports, that the statue has been vandalized since 2019. All in all, this more or less means that the level of tolerance in Pakistan is declining at an alarming rate. This is very worrying news for all of South Asia.

The Guardian for August 19 writes about the horrific Pakistani event. The newspaper said: “The shocking assault was captured in several videos, which went viral and showed a crowd descending on the woman as she stood in Grand Iqbal Park in Lahores making a TikTok video. with friends.

In broad daylight, the men picked up the young woman and threw her between them, tore her clothes and attacked and groped her ”.

Bangladesh could also be taken among the countries with the least tolerance when it comes to Hindu religion.

It is time for Pakistan to get serious just because Prime Minister Khan is a serious man both in word and in deed. It is time for PM Khan to act.

These two countries should learn from Nepal to live in harmony with different religions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://telegraphnepal.com/female-vlogger-brutally-assaulted-in-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

