Bidens America is confused and so is the world
No, the Western alliance is not about to break. And America is not about to sink into isolationist reverie. Afghanistan is too peripheral to trigger such dramatic change. But the chaotic nature of America’s withdrawal, and the levity felt by most of its allies, brought President Joe Biden’s international honeymoon to an abrupt end. It also left the world – and much of Washington – in confusion. What does Biden mean by “America is Back”? What America is he talking about?
The answer is not evident. Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan fulfilled one promise, that of coming out of “eternal wars”, and shattered another, that of restoring the primacy of American alliances. The second promise was what strongly differentiated Biden from Donald Trump. Biden supposedly values his allies. Europe’s heartache is that Biden could have fulfilled both wishes had he consulted them closely on his exit from Afghanistan. He chose not to. The fact that NATO is there at America’s request has added salt to the wound. The September 11 attacks marked the only time NATO has invoked its Article V mutual defense clause – following an assault on America, not Europe.
Europe is used to being short, sometimes rightly, sometimes not. In 1956, Dwight Eisenhower rightly applied American economic pressure on Britain and France to force an end to their Suez Canal adventure. In 2003, George W Bush dismissed objections from France and Germany to his plans to invade Iraq. Lyndon Johnson might have paid more attention to Harold Wilson, who kept Britain out of the Vietnam War, the one time the UK was not on the side of the States- United in a serious war. Whether they are right or wrong, Europeans are attached enough to the American alliance to survive by being called irritants. The transatlantic world is ultimately linked by mutual interests.
But the West cannot go on indefinitely without a strategy. The solution to this lies primarily with America. Eight months after starting his presidency, Biden has yet to set a clear foreign policy. He campaigned on slogans such as “restore alliances”, “promote democracy”, pursue “foreign policy for the middle class” and focus on Chinese power in the Indo-Pacific. All of this, especially the end of the “Eternal Wars”, sounds good to most Western ears. But they don’t stack with each other. To govern is to choose and Biden is not there yet.
The tension between Biden’s aspirations comes to a head on China. Much like with Afghanistan, there is little substance on China to distinguish Biden from Trump. Biden retained the tariffs on Chinese products. On 5G, he asks global partners to choose between Huawei and an alternative not yet specified. And Biden’s rationale for withdrawing from Afghanistan is to focus US resources on the Indo-Pacific.
This will be news for India, which is supposed to be America’s biggest counterweight to China. Pakistan, India’s eternal adversary, has just gotten stronger with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, which is now the client state of Islamabad. China was also shot in the arm, not only because Pakistan is its close ally. Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative was launched in Kazakhstan in 2013, the largest state in Central Asia. Xi’s biggest missing piece in the region was Afghanistan. The signs are that the Taliban will approve Chinese investments in infrastructure and mining in exchange for denying asylum to Uyghur separatists fighting Chinese repression in Xinjiang.
Biden has taken a big step to end America’s “Eternal Wars”. But judging by these predictable consequences, how will the Afghan exit help Biden’s other goals, such as confining China and promoting democracy? The answer is cloudy. In the coming weeks, Biden will be under pressure to justify his Afghan decision by taking stronger action against China. His instinct will be to resist.
Biden’s real priority is to pass his national budget bills to boost America’s middle-class economy ahead of next year’s midterm elections. If you drop the word “foreigner,” maybe that’s what Biden really means by middle-class foreign policy.
Seen from anywhere in the United States, the differences between Biden and Trump are stark. But the further one moves away from the American coasts, the more they narrow. Which brings us back to “America is Back”. The Democratic Party is back, although for how long is an open question. Most American friends strongly prefer Democrats to Trumpism. But they still don’t know what that means for America’s role in the world. The suspicion, probably good, is that America doesn’t know either.
