UK Prime Minister Johnson says G7 agreed Taliban must allow departures after August 31





FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks past Downing Street in London, Britain August 18, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah McKay LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the G7 had agreed to a plan to deal with the Taliban, with condition No 1 being that militants allow safe passage for Afghans wishing to leave the country even after one month of August. 31 deadline. What we did today, the G7, is that we … agreed not only on a common approach to manage the evacuation, but also on a roadmap for how we were going to engage with it. the Taliban, Johnson said after an emergency virtual meeting. leaders of the Group of Seven Wealthy Nations. Condition No. 1 set as G7 is that they must guarantee until August 31 and beyond a safe passage for those who want to go out, he added. Some of them will say that they do not accept this, some of them, I hope, will see the meaning, because the G7 has a very important economic, diplomatic and political weight. The Guardian newspaper reported bit.ly/3sI5IJM late Tuesday that Britain’s evacuation from Kabul is expected to end in “24 to 36 hours.” He cited unidentified defense sources. Johnson said the enormous influence the G7 could wield over the Taliban after taking control of the country just over a week ago included withholding substantial funds. What said was that Afghanistan cannot become fertile ground again, Afghanistan cannot become a narco-state, girls must be educated until the age of 18, he said. he declares. Johnson has ducked the question of whether other G7 leaders have expressed frustration with US President Joe Biden for his handling of the crisis and his refusal to extend the deadline for keeping US troops in Afghanistan. Let’s be clear, the immediate phase of the evacuation is actually … a huge success on the part of the military, he said. We were convinced that there were thousands more that we could get out of it. But the situation at the airport is not improving. His poignant scenes for those trying to get out. Reporting by Michael Holden and Kate Holton; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by David Milliken and Peter Cooney

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/worldNews/idUSKBN2FP1JM The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos