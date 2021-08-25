Chinese threat: Prime Minister asked Xi Jinping to demand climate change plan before COP26 | Sciences | New





Experts agree that without sharp reductions in emissions from China, the world cannot win the fight against climate change. President Xi has vowed that his country will aim for its emissions to peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. But he did not say how.

Today Chris Stark, managing director of the UK Climate Change Committee, called on Mr Johnson to take action ahead of COP26. He told Express.co.uk: “We should definitely put more pressure on China, the United States and India. “We have to put pressure on countries and we have the platform to do so by hosting COP26. “The important thing to say is that we wouldn’t have the influence that we have now if we didn’t host it.

“It’s a great time to put the pressure on and that goes with it, we also have to show how to do it. “We have to build on what we have already achieved, this is remarkable progress, but we also have to say ‘this is a G7 economy with a plan to decarbonize its economy and you should have one too.’ The UK will host the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland later this year. Mr Johnson has invited Mr Xi, who has yet to confirm his attendance. It comes after China missed the extended UN deadline for climate commitments. READ MORE: Afghanistan: Amazing space map to track Taliban troops helps save Afghan interpreters

Just over half of all parties to the Paris Agreement, 110, have met the deadline with around 40% of them coming from climate-vulnerable countries – a UN climate change tally describes as “far from satisfactory”. Mr Stark called on the UK to take the lead. He added, “We have to send to China and other countries around the world. “With our historic legacy which has posed a lot of problems for climate change in the past, we have to show that we are ready to put plans in place and achieve net zero. “It’s not just about philanthropy and global environmentalism, it’s about modernizing the economy.

“I think it’s a great time for the UK to come, for us to take center stage and push the economy to where we need to go.” And the expert rocked such a position to play well on the other side of the pond. He continued: “It’s hard to overstate how important it is for Biden and Boris to agree. “The COP26 will be a real test of the transatlantic relationship[ and it happens to be climate we will be discussing. “I very much hope our credentials in the UK will strike a strong relation with Biden and there are a lot of signs that is happening. “This is a moment to recast the relationship with the US.”

