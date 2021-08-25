Vatican negotiates with Taliban, Italian newspaper says





An Italian newspaper claimed that Pope Francis was negotiating with the Taliban in Afghanistan through Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to defuse the refugee crisis in the Central Asian country. According to Time, the objective is to open humanitarian corridors to come to the aid of thousands of Afghan refugees following the withdrawal of American troops and the return to power of the Taliban following Sharia law. A dedicated channel was unexpectedly opened between the Holy See and the Taliban to create a humanitarian corridor, the newspaper said. In the front-page report, the newspaper said the Vatican was holding a three-way negotiation between the Congregation for Eastern Churches, Erdogan and the Taliban regime. The report went on to say that the process involving the Congregation for the Eastern Churches made a breakthrough in opening a dialogue, with Erdogan as the intermediary. So far, there has been no official confirmation or denial from the Holy See’s press office regarding the report. The Pope is widely accepted in Asia as he has made several trips to the region According to the newspaper, the Vatican has better reach than the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table and reaching a deal on the refugee crisis. Pope Francis maintains cordial relations with most of the Muslim countries. He made a point of involving both Shia and Sunni Muslim factions and giving them equal importance in his papal diplomacy. The Pope is widely accepted in Asia because he has made several trips to the region. By putting the Eastern Churches at service, which are in communion with Rome, the Pope tries to bypass the conservative criticism of the Taliban against Western initiatives. Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter The Vatican has no diplomatic relations with Afghanistan, where Muslims make up 99% of its approximately 38 million inhabitants. However, in 2002 the Holy See created Missio Sui Iuris, an Italian mission, in Afghanistan. The mission, led by Italian barnabite fathers, spearheaded charitable and humanitarian activities. Among other things, it has established schools and carried out activities in the western regions of the landlocked country. The Church is also engaged in the establishment of humanitarian corridors from Lebanon and Libya, two countries torn by war.

