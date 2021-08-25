Narendra Modi government’s dangerous national monetization pipeline offer to raise funds, says TMC

Calcutta, August 24: The Trinamool Congress raged against the recently unveiled national monetization pipeline on Tuesday, calling it a “dangerous offer” from the “bankrupt” government Narendra Modi to raise funds by gradually divesting sectors like rail, road, airport and mining companies.

TMC deputy chief in Rajya Sabha, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, told a press conference here that the National Monetization Pipeline is "unprecedented anti-popular action" that was not included in the BJP's election manifesto for them. 2019 surveys in Lok Sabha.

There has been no discussion in Parliament about the decision, said Roy, who is also the chief whip of the TMC in Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a four-year NPM worth Rs 6 lakh crore.

“NMP is a dangerous bid from the bankrupt Modi government … National highways measuring 26,700 km will be privatized, along with 400 stations, 150 trains. A staggering 42,300 km transmission line, 8,000 km GAIL pipeline long, 4000 km- long pipeline, the BSNL and MTNL towers will be handed over to companies for a 25 to 30 year lease which will be extended thereafter, “Roy said citing some documents.

Referring to the NMP’s provision for lease extension, he said, “The Modi government will be there until 2024. How can he decide what will be done after the next Lok Sabha elections?

The lease will become a perpetual lease, he said and added that a total of 160 coal projects, 21 airports and 31 ports will be handed over to private companies in the same way, Roy said.

Expressing his indignation at the announcement of such a central policy on the occasion of the 75th year of independence and calling it an “unprecedented anti-people movement”, he said the Modi government had earned the nickname of “corporate governance, for business and by business”. . ”

Describing the situation as an “economic disaster”, the TMC MP said: “As the Modi government sells everything to raise funds to deal with the Centre’s financial bankruptcy, there is no explanation why the central Vista project is being put down. in service at a cost of Rs. 20,000 crore and Rs 190 crore are spent to build a new house for the vice president.

To a question, Roy said TMC would define a future course of action against the NMP in consultation with other opposition parties and after holding talks in the Trinamool Congress.

He alleged that the Centre’s financial bankruptcy was triggered by the demonetization in 2016 against which TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee protested strongly.

He was concerned that this would make employees in both organized and unorganized sectors vulnerable to layoffs by new business owners. On Monday, Sitharaman unveiled the national monetization policy which spoke of unlocking the value of the Centre’s brownfield projects by involving private companies in all sectors of infrastructure – from passenger trains and stations to airports, roads and stadiums.

No less than 25 AAI airports, including those of Chennai, Bhopal, Varanasi and Vadodara, as well as 40 stations, 15 railway stadiums and an unidentified number of railway settlements have been identified for private investment.

Declaring that there will be no transfer of property or land, she said: “The NMP is talking about infra brownfield assets where investments have already been made, where there is a completed asset that is languishing or that is not fully monetized or that is remaining underutilized. ”

TMC claimed on Monday that the NMP was an example of government privatization by buddy capitalists and demanded the immediate overturn of the “anti-popular decision”. Roy had said that never before in the history of independent India had a unity government “made business so helpless.”

“This BJP government is run by business, business and for business. This government has been completely privatized by crony capitalists … In the guise of the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), it is actually a privatization program, “he said. had said.

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the Syndicated News Feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)