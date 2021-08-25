China loses Pakistan, calls America and India enemies

As China advances in Afghanistan, the regime suffers serious setbacks in neighboring Pakistan, where resentment against Chinese interests is rampant.

Two suicide bombings in Pakistan last week and last month claimed the lives of 11 Chinese nationals and cast doubt on the viability of the China-Pakistan economic corridor. The CPEC, as the $ 62 billion plan is known, is the centerpiece of Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road (BRI), his global infrastructure initiative.

China blamed the United States and India for their complicity in the deadly attacks. Beijing could take action against them, plunging the major world powers into conflict.

A suicide bomber boy killed two Chinese children traveling in the last car of a convoy on the Gwadar East Bay Expressway, a CPEC project, on Friday. China is caught in the midst of long-standing conflicts in Pakistan, particularly between the oppressed Baluchis and Islamabad, and there is little Beijing can do to ensure the safety of its workers and dependents in the country. Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Gwadar, a Chinese-built port on the Arabian Sea, has been hit by weeks of protests that have shut down the city. These disturbances were directed in part against Chinese illegal fishing in nearby waters.

Gwadar’s unrest follows a suicide bombing on the 14th of last month, targeting Dasu Dam, another CPEC project. The explosion forced a bus into a ravine, killing nine Chinese nationals. The attack is considered the deadliest incident against Chinese interests in Pakistan.

“Recently, the security situation in Pakistan has been serious”, declared a statement from the Chinese embassy in Islamabad on Friday.

These two incidents, which followed a series of attacks, particularly alarmed Beijing. “If you have seen the recent developments with CPEC and Chinese investments in Pakistan, there has been much more concern about the security situation there in recent months than in recent years,” noted Andrew Small from the German Marshall Fund at Hindu, the Chennai-based newspaper. “They fear that indeed Afghanistan could be used as a strategic depth for the Pakistani Taliban, which would have implications for their investments and security interests in the country.”

China should be worried. As Kamran Bokhari of the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy puts it News week, the fall of the Afghan government energized the Tehreek-e-Taliban, more commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban. The group “will want to take what it sees as a historic opportunity to respond to the Emirati regime in Pakistan,” Bokhari said. To do this, the Pakistani Taliban are targeting Chinese interests to get Beijing to abandon CPEC plans. As Bokhari points out, China’s departure will weaken Islamabad, and it will help the Pakistani Taliban either to overthrow the current government or to gain control of the territory along the Afghan border.

Pakistani authorities blamed the July 14 suicide bombing on the Pakistani Taliban, but say the attacker was “trained in Afghanistan” and “received support from Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies.”

New Delhi calls Pakistan’s claim “absurd,” but Chinese officials agree with Islamabad’s assessment. “Terrorist attack targeting Chinese engineers working for Dasu hydroelectric project would be fueled by Indian intelligence agency,” Beijing declared in a Saturday editorial at World time, a tabloid controlled by the Communist Party People’s Daily. Beijing uses tabloid editorials to test accounts which, while technically unofficial, represent Party thinking.

Beijing, across the World time, also warned America: “Some American and Indian intelligence forces wishing to infiltrate Pakistan have had a hostile attitude towards the Chinese BRI.”

“China will not only support Pakistan to deal a blow to these terrorist forces, but also warn all outside forces to stay away from these terrorist forces,” he added. Times wrote. “Once China obtains proof that it supports terrorist forces in Pakistan, China will punish them.”

The title of the editorial is perhaps the most frightening of all: “Terrorists and their supporters are enemies of China.”

China’s determination of responsibility is almost certainly politically motivated. Beijing blames the United States because it always does and, in this case, the Chinese leadership feels particularly vulnerable. As Bokhari says, “now they have to do what they have never done before: manage security beyond their borders.”

In addition, Bokhari thinks that with regard to India, China “now adopts the position of Pakistan because Beijing needs Islamabad to manage a post-American Afghanistan”.

Just because Chinese officials don’t believe what they say doesn’t mean they’re not serious about holding Washington and New Delhi to account. Once it takes a public stand, Beijing understands that it must carry it out because it has put its credibility on the line.

So there is something wrong with the use of the “enemy” label. “One of the reasons for making such a public statement is to justify Beijing doing whatever it already planned to do – or wants to do in the future – against India,” said Cleo Paskal of the Foundation for the defense of democracies. News week after issuance of World time editorial. “It’s kind of a preemptive victim blame: ‘We had no choice but to invade / attack / punish you because of what (we said) you did to us.’ “

There are many places where China could strike. There was great concern last week that Beijing, as another World time editorial suggested, would take advantage of the disarray in Kabul and Washington and invade Taiwan.

The Chinese are already invaders. Chinese troops in May 2020 entered Indian-controlled territory in Ladakh, Himalayas, and there were further Chinese encroachments in Indian Sikkim. Reports of an accumulation of additional troops suggest that Beijing may soon open new fronts on the long border between the two giants. Maybe the World timeThis exhibit is intended to establish the rationale for these anticipated troop movements.

Anyway, on Saturday World time The editorial suggests how the crisis in Afghanistan can spread from Central Asia and trap major powers such as China, India and the United States, in addition to Pakistan. Jim Lilley, the former US ambassador to Beijing, said China is still telegraphing its punches.

Beijing has just telegraphed a punch to the world’s most populous and powerful democracy.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of China’s impending collapse. Follow him on Twitter: @GordonGChang.

