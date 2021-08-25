Chinese stocks rebound after JD.Com results show value in struggling tech sector





By Dhirendra Tripathi Investing.com – Chinese company stocks and ADRs look set for a second straight day of bargain-hunting gains amid reports Cathie Wood is back in the game for them. Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) was up 11% in pre-market on Tuesday, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) 8% and Didi (NYSE: DIDI) 6.7%. Tencent Music (NYSE: TME) gained 5.8% and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) 5.2%. Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 4.7% as second-quarter revenue exceeded estimates. The announcement of a share buyback valued at up to $ 1 billion, meanwhile, had pushed up Tencent Holdings’ (OTC: TCEHY) share price on Monday. Shares of electric vehicle makers Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) gained 3% and 2.2% respectively. Edtech shares, among the most battered of the lot, also jumped. Gaotu Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) and TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) rose 6% and 4.2% respectively. Woods Ark Invest was drawn to Chinese equities by JD.com’s strong second quarter results, which were announced on Monday. Annual active accounts receivable increased 27% and revenue jumped 26% from a year ago at the Chinese e-commerce giant, which also said it did not expect too much of an impact. important on the operations of new regulatory initiatives published in recent weeks. It was good enough for Wood, one of Wall Street’s most enthusiastic proponents of tech stocks, to have his ARK Invest fund claw back ADRs from JD.com. US investor interest in Chinese has recently waned amid signs that the practices that underpin most Chinese listings in New York City could be banned by US or Chinese regulators. Chinese regulators are currently reviewing their handling of customer data, and edtech companies have been asked to go nonprofit. Chinese President Xi Jinping has advised wealthy businessmen in the country to share their wealth with others. Security and Trade Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, meanwhile, called for increased transparency in Chinese company accounts, which some say may be too high a price for Chinese companies to pay for. their registrations in the United States. The story continues Related Articles Chinese stocks rebound after JD.Com results show value in struggling tech sector South Korea to curb Google and Apple dominance over commissions Chinese critical data rules not targeting companies planning overseas IPOs – regulator

