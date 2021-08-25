How Turkey Became a European Tech Star

This year Hottest New Idea Online retailing started in Istanbul, not Silicon Valley.

Tech investors have spent billions of dollars on start-ups that deliver groceries in just 10 minutes, and their pioneer Getir is now rated as: $ 7.5 billion..

But in 2018, according to Getir co-founder Nazm Salur, venture capitalists never responded to calls from Turkish startups.

“We didn’t have the money,” said Salur, delaying plans to launch Getir overseas by almost three years. “I went strong and wanted to win [in new markets].. This requires both human and financial resources. “

The takeover of Getir’s fortune over the past year is part of a major shift in Turkey’s tech industry. Since last summer, Turkish tech companies, including e-commerce platforms Trendyol and Hepsiburada, and game developers PeakGames and DreamGames, have recorded more than $ 1 billion in valuations, considered to be global markers of the success of startups. I am.

“The Turkish e-commerce market is at a turning point,” said Hanza de Dogan, founder of Hepsiburada. It is currently worth $ 4.4 billion after the Nasdaq IPO last month.

Hepsibrada, sometimes seen as Turkey’s answer to the Amazon, was founded in 2000 Lev Radin / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Turkey’s e-commerce penetration is estimated to have increased from 3.5% three years ago to around 10% today. This is mainly due to the influence of the pandemic. Supercharged online retail In the world.

“Covid has created incremental change,” said Melis Kahya Akar, chief executive of General Atlantic, who this week led Trendyol’s $ 1.5 billion round of funding with SoftBank. “Everything is in place for Turkish companies to start thinking more globally. “

However, due to the surge in investment Istanbul is on the map alongside other European technology clusters such as London, Paris and Berlin, but its new success has been achieved over the years.

The business started 10 years ago and we knew something was emerging, said Hendrik Brandis, an Earlybird technology investor with dedicated funds in Central and Eastern Europe.

Currently worth $ 16.5 billion and majority-owned by Alibaba, Trendyol began as an online fashion retailer in 2010 and has since expanded into food delivery with the launch of digital wallets. Hepsibrada, sometimes seen as Turkey’s answer to the Amazon, was founded in 2000 and is mostly self-funded, Dogan said. “We are very efficient in terms of capital. “

Local online retailers have been able to thrive, in part because global players such as Amazon and eBay have struggled to grow in the country. PayPal lost its Turkish payments license in 2016 when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cracked down on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

Some of the volatility was generally less attractive to the investment community, Kahya Akar said. “I was hoping that the transformation of digitization would be a little faster. ”

As a result, domestic companies flourished and eventually grew large enough to gain international attention. “We did not allow the market [go] To the usual suspect, ”Dogan said.

Today, many Turkish tech executives are crowding into one of the two companies. Rocket Internet is a German startup incubator that was launched in Turkey in 2011 and suddenly pulled out of the market a year later. With Peak Games, mobile game developer founded in 2010 Acquired by Zynga Last year it was $ 1.8 billion.

“A lot of these very smart, hungry, super analytical people hired on rockets eventually joined Trendior or Peak,” said a Rocket and Peak graduate. Akimbabaigit, now co-founder of the London-based game, said. Company Tripledot Studios. He said the two Turkish companies had become something like a “university” for engineers.

Trendyol is currently worth $ 16.5 billion and majority-owned by Alibaba Dogukan Keskinkilic / Anadolu Agency / Getty

Babayigit, in particular, said Peak’s success “changed everything” in the Turkish startup ecosystem. The game developed in Turkey has been played by millions of people around the world. Until then, many Turkish companies “were struggling because they had a sufficiently large market in the country”, so they did not have to worry about international expansion. “The Peak Games have shown people that it is possible to think globally and win globally,” he said.

Since its first transaction in 2017, San Francisco-based Zynga has invested more than $ 2.3 billion in four acquisitions operating in Turkey. This includes one of the many, Rollic Games. “Hyper relaxed” Local game developer.

“I think Zynga was a beachhead for foreign companies investing in Turkey,” said Bernard Kim, a Zynga executive who led the transactions. Kim said he liked the “very deep competitiveness of the country”. “Everyone is watching [App Store] I want to win the charts. ”

Soner Aydemir, who co-founded Dream Games in 2019, is another graduate of startups Rocket, Peak and Trendyol. Royal match In June, she became Turkey’s last unicorn, a private start-up worth over $ 1 billion.

It was really easy to fundraise, Aydemir said. Much of this is due to the record of his team who created Peak’s hits. Toy explosion When Cartoon explosion.. “Everyone wanted to invest in us. ”

Stephen Kurgan, Former Chief Operating Officer Candy Crush Saga An Index Ventures partner, developer King and a venture capital firm that currently supports Dream, said, “Turkey currently has a world-class game developer community.

However, Aydemir remains concerned about Turkey’s restrictions on tech startups, from lack of experience in product development to lack of models for rapid business expansion. “It’s a very young industry,” he says. “With the exception of Getir, I cannot find any good Turkish company that has succeeded in expanding the size of the organization.

Other entrepreneurs have a complex tax system that includes excessive bureaucracy, which can take six months to start a new business, and a new digital services tax, which can hit Trendyol as hard as Amazon. I am complaining.

Salur de Getir said he was “surprised” because he accused Istanbul of being a “true international city” and “sold quickly to Big Tech”.

“A great company will be built in 10 years,” he said. “The first 10 years are your primary education. You have to keep the 20 year period in mind.