PM Modi and Putin talk; meeting of the BRICS NSA; afghan crisis

PM Modi and Putin agree to form permanent India-Russia bilateral channel over Afghanistan

As the Taliban took full control of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the situation unfolding in this country torn apart by war. During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the parties noted the importance of coordinated efforts that would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in that country, ensuring security throughout the region.

India tells UNHCR it “hopes Afghanistan will not be used by terrorists to threaten other countries”

In the face of growing concerns about the growing violations of the human rights of Afghan citizens, India hopes that the situation in Afghanistan will not pose a problem for its neighbors and that its territory will not be used by terrorist groups to threaten another country. These remarks were made by Indian envoy Indra Mani Pandey during the first meeting of the 31st special session of the UN Human Rights Council to consider “the promotion and protection of human rights in Afghanistan “.

US weapons taken by Taliban will wreak havoc in Pak, then in India: army officials

Large quantities of US weapons seized by the Taliban in Afghanistan could be used to unleash terror on Indian soil, senior army officers suspected Tuesday. According to the officers, information on the ground suggested that weapons of American origin, in particular small arms, were being sent to Pakistan. After being used by the ISI in Pakistan itself, these weapons could also end up in the hands of terrorist groups operating in India, they suggested.

MP will launch Mega Inoculation Drive; Seeks 11 additional COVID vaccines Lakh from the center

On Monday August 23, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and requested 11 lakh more doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the mega campaign vaccination campaign in the state from August 25 to 26. Madhya Pradesh CM held a mega statewide vaccination campaign on August 25-26 to make sure everyone takes their shots.

Rajnath Singh hands over indigenous multimode grenades to Indian army, calls ‘big step’

In what can be considered an important milestone, Economic Explosives Ltd, a Nagpur-based company, today ceremoniously handed over to the Indian military the first batch of fully locally manufactured hand grenades in the presence of the Minister of Defense. Rajnath Singh at a reception in Nagpur. This is the first case of ammunition manufactured by private industry in India. Economics Explosive Ltd. (EEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solar Industries India Ltd., already started delivering modern hand grenades to the armed forces last month.

UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival service for Indian passengers with US and UK visas

Authorities in the UAE have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers arriving or having stayed in India in the past 14 days, Etihad Airways said in a tweet on August 23. The latter announcement applies to Indian nationals holding visas or residence permits issued by the United States of America, the United Kingdom or a member state of the European Union. Speaking to Twitter, Etihad Airways said: “UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers arriving or have been in India within the past 14 days. UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend visa-installation on arrival for passengers arriving from India or have been there within the last 14 days. “

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to chair BRICS NSA meeting at 5 p.m. on August 24

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will chair the BRICS NSA meeting, which will be held at 5:00 p.m. IST on Tuesday. According to ANI, the meeting aims to strengthen security cooperation among members. BRICS members are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Earlier, the Indian presidency and the heads of the space agencies of the BRICS members had signed a cooperation agreement on sharing remote sensing satellite data. According to ANI, the agreement builds a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites from the BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations that will receive the data.

BJP’s Chandrakant Patil criticizes Shiv Sena for arrest warrant issued for Narayan Rane

In a big development, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane sparked another row on Tuesday after his derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Following his remarks, an arrest warrant was issued against Rane. By issuing the first response, the BJP retaliated against the Shiv Sena after several FIRs were registered against the Union Minister.

Jitendra Singh Honors ‘Guide and Mentor’ Arun Jaitley on Second Anniversary of Death

On August 24, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. Speaking to Twitter, Singh shared a video Tuesday remembering Jaitley calling him a “friend, guide, mentor, all in one.” The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology said the former finance minister “left a void” which is “difficult to fill” at least in this lifetime. Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 24, 2019, following complaints of shortness of breath.

Shiv Sena calls on Prime Minister Modi to dismiss Narayan Rane from cabinet over ‘allegedly slapped CM’ remark

Fury over Narayan Rane’s alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray escalated as Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut urged Prime Minister Modi to remove him from Cabinet. Member of the Rajya Sabha, Rane was inducted into the Council of Ministers of the Union on July 7 and in charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In a letter to the prime minister on Tuesday, he said the Union minister had no right to stay in office if he used such foul language for the Shiv Sena supremo.

