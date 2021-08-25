The ‘king of controversy’ who arrived at Prime Minister Modi’s office from a street gang in Mumbai





Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday after he sparked a row over his comments he slapped Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for who he claimed to be the latter’s ignorance of the year of Indian independence. Rane was arrested by police in the coastal district of Ratnagiri, where he is traveling as part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, an official said. Follow live updates Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane was recently inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ new cabinet as Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, thus strengthening BJP’s anchoring in the Konkan region. Born in April 1952, Rane began his political career in his twenties. Prior to entering politics, Rane was a member of the Harya-Narya gang, a street gang operating in the northeastern Bombay suburb of Chembur in the 1960s. Narayan Rane’s entry into politics and exit from Sena: Rane’s initiation into politics took place as a member of the Shiv Sena when he became a local Shakha Pramukh in Chembur, Mumbai. Inducted into Sena by Balasaheb Thackeray, who was also his mentor, Rane became a corporator in Bombay, then president of Bombay Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) which then had a budget of over Rs 1,500 crore. His financial management and fundraising for young Sena brought him closer to supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. Appointed Chief Minister by Balasaheb Thackeray, when CM Manohar Joshi was asked to step down in 1998, Rane remained in the seat for eight months before the Sena-BJP lost in the following elections. With the emergence of Uddhav Thackeray, Rane was sidelined, leading him to strongly criticize the former’s working style. Falling out of favor, Rane was kicked out of the Shiv Sena in 2005 due to anti-party activities. Narayan Rane’s passage with Congress He then joined Congress and was immediately appointed Minister of State Revenue. After the Bombay bombing in 2008, Vilasrao Deshmukh resigned and Ashok Chavan was appointed chief minister. This agitated Rane, who claimed he had been promised the post of CM by the Congressional High Command. Rane protested against the party’s high command and launched a scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, which led to her suspension. However, after apologizing, his suspension was revoked. Rane contested Konkan’s 2014 election on the Congress ticket, which he lost. Congress again gave her a ticket to contest the indirect election for the seat of the Bandra East Constituency Legislative Assembly, but Rane lost that election to candidate Shiv Sena. Cases against Narayan Rane: By the time Rane decided to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), he was facing money laundering allegations by BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who accused Rane of embezzling money from tax havens. to a luxury One Avighna Park project in central Mumbai. At the same time, he was also part of a state government investigation into irregularities in the denotification of industrial land in Nashik by the Department of Industries. Earlier in 2002, former congressional lawmaker Padmakar Valvi filed a lawsuit against Rane, who was then with the Shiv Sena and BJP Gopinath Munde, among others, alleging a forced kidnapping ahead of a vote of confidence against the government of Congress-NCP of the time. Police filed a complaint against Rane and the other defendants who were later released on bail. Narayan Rane & Son: Rane’s sons, Nilesh, a former congressman, and Nitesh, a congressman, have also been embroiled in several controversies. In 2015, Swiss leaks listed Nilesh and Narayan Ranes’ wife, Neelam, as account holders. In 2016, Nilesh was accused of kidnapping and beating a local congressional leader, Sandeep Sawant, for failing to attend a rally he organized as part of the state’s Maratha protests. In 2017, Ranes’ youngest son, Nitesh, was arrested on charges of using force against an official and criminal intimidation, among other charges. Earlier that year, Mumbai Police filed a complaint against him based on a complaint by a restaurant owner in Mumbais Juhu for allegedly extorting money. Goa police had charged Nitesh in a 2013 case of alleged vandalism of a toll plaza in north Goa. In 2010, Nitesh was charged with attempted murder after Shamim Shaikh, who was the vice president of the transport wing of Niteshs Swabhimaan Sanghatana, alleged that he had been shot in Swabhimaan’s office in Khar. Narayan Rane in NES: Later, in 2017, Narayan Rane with his sons Nitesh and Nilesh started his own Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha party, and openly announced that they would support the BJP in the state. In 2019, BJP gifted Ranes’ son Nitesh from Konkan a ticket. Later, Narayan Rane got the seat of Rajya Sabha thanks to the BJP quota. Rane is known as a Sena bait and was instrumental in preparing the Maratha Reserve report. The issue has since accelerated in political circles in Maharashtra. Ranes’ elevation could also help the BJP’s chances in the BMC election next year. In addition to having a long political career, Rane is also the owner and consultant editor of the Marathi language newspaper Prahaar. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

