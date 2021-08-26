President Jokowi is having a meeting with the leaders of the political parties at the palace, what are they talking about?





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a meeting with the leadership of the governing coalition political parties at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (8/25/2021). The Secretary General of NasDem who was present at the meeting said that there were 5 discussion topics discussed at the meeting. The first is the development of the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also : Transactional practices potentially damage the democratic system in Indonesia “Regarding its achievements, challenges and benchmarks achieved by the government,” Plate told Widya Chandra’s official home, Jakarta, Wednesday (8/25/2021). Second, he said, was related to the national economy linked to the achievement of the national macroeconomics and the challenges of the national macroeconomics. While there are currently some improvements and encouraging achievements of 7.07% (year-on-year) growth in the second quarter, there are still a number of challenges for the third and fourth quarters to remain good. Read also : Vice Minister of Commerce Encourages Locally Made Online Games to Enter Export Market “However, we still need to pay attention to the impact of the emergence of the Delta variant and the large number of transmissions that caused the government to adopt a micro PPKM policy,” he said. The third deals with the country’s economic and trade strategy. The president explained about this strategy that political parties must be supported politically. One of them is to shift economic growth based on consumption to production. “Encourage to produce more added value, especially for our national commodities, through the national transformation process first. Especially in the mining sector, the agricultural sector and the green economy, ”he said. Fourth, namely state administration, regional autonomy and the system of government in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The meeting, he said, discussed and built an assessment perspective on the implementation of regional autonomy and state administration in the face of the Covid-19 and post-COVID-pandemics. 19. “Indonesia needs governance that enables rapid decision-making and effective governance,” he said. The latest drop was the issuance of the New State Capital (IKN). The meeting to discuss the follow-up to the development of the nation’s new capital will continue through the preparation of primary legislation in the form of the IKN law which will begin to be discussed with the Indonesian House of Representatives. “We realize that the construction schedule of the IKN will be adjusted due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he concluded. Present at the meeting were PDIP President Megawati Soekarnoputri and General Secretary Hasto Kristiyanto, President of Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and General Secretary Ahmad Muzani, President of Golkar Airlangga Hartarto and General Secretary Lodwijk Paulus, President of PKB Muhaimin Iskandar and PKB Secretary General Hasanuddin Wahid, and PPP Chairman Suharso. Manoarfa and General Secretary Arwani Thomafi, as well as PAN President Zulkifli Hasan and General Secretary Eddy Soeparno.

