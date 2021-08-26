Pakistani support for the Taliban: what you need to know





Why did Pakistani officials applaud the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?

It is important to note that the government and military of Pakistan are not monolithic institutions but rather groups with competing interests. From this perspective, it is true that these groups were generally in favor of a victory for the Taliban. After the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Taliban were breaking the chains of slavery.

There are three longstanding and overlapping reasons for Khans’ public support. First, Pakistan has invested ideological interests in the Taliban. Pakistan was established in 1947 as a Muslim nation and Islam was the glue that was believed to bring together many otherwise disparate communities with diverse linguistic and ethnic identities. But it was a fight. In 1971, after a bitter civil war, much of the Pakistani territory in the east dominated by the Bengali speaking community split up to become Bangladesh. This loss has made the Pakistani government particularly paranoid about the western territories of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which have a large Pashtun or Pashtun population. Pakistan established madrassas in these territories to emphasize and teach a particularly strict form of Islam in the hope that Islamic nationalism would suppress Pashtun nationalism. Taliban leaders, who also espouse Islamic nationalism, were trained in these madrasas.

Second, Pakistani officials are concerned about the border with Afghanistan and believe a Taliban government could allay their concerns. Since 1947, Afghan governments have rejected the Durand Line, which separates Pashtun-dominated Pakistani territories from Afghanistan. Afghanistan, home to a Pashtun majority, claims these territories as part of a Pashtunistan or traditional Pashtun homeland. The Pakistani government believes that the Taliban ideology emphasizes Islam rather than Pashtun identity.

Safer:

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Taliban

Afghanistan War

Third, it is imperative that Pakistan has a friendly Pakistani government established in Afghanistan. Pakistan accuses India of seeking to exploit its ethnic and linguistic divisions to destabilize and break up the country. India’s good relations with the government of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghanis have done nothing to allay this concern. A Taliban government could help Pakistan counter India, including providing safe haven for anti-Indian jihadist groups.

How has Pakistan’s relationship with the Taliban changed since September 11?

Pakistan continues to be a major source of financial and logistical support for the Taliban. Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency has supported the Taliban since its inception with money, training and weapons. ISI also maintains close ties with the Pakistan-based Haqqani Network, an activist group that works closely with the Taliban. (Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani network, has also been deputy head of the Taliban since 2015.) The Taliban own real estate in Pakistan and receive large donations from individuals in the country.

The world this week

A weekly digest of the latest CFR news on the week’s biggest foreign policy stories, with briefs, opinions and explanations. Every Friday.

At the same time, under pressure from the United States, Pakistan has over the years detained and allegedly tortured Taliban commanders, including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a founder of the Taliban who is now back as one of the main group leaders. Moreover, the current Pakistani army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, is said to be more wary of the Taliban’s potential to destabilize Pakistan.

In the future, Pakistan’s influence over the Taliban may wane. The Taliban have used good political sense in trying to forge ties with China, Iran and Russia. If China, a close ally of Pakistan, chooses to recognize the Taliban-led government, it will do so half-heartedly for the virulent religious nationalism embraced by both the Taliban and Pakistan. Indeed, it could spill over into China’s Xinjiang region, where the Chinese government has used claims of separatism to suppress Uyghur Muslims.

What consequences could the Taliban takeover have for Pakistan?

Pakistan is playing a risky game by supporting the Taliban. Its goal of containing Pashtun nationalism and countering India by having a Pakistani government in Afghanistan ignores the whims of the Taliban or the religious fundamentalist forces at war in Pakistan.

Safer:

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Taliban

Afghanistan War

Showing its sensitivity to the Durand Line, Pakistan has spent millions of dollars in recent years to strengthen and demarcate the border. Yet the Taliban, like other Afghan governments, did not accept either the Durand Line or Pakistan’s attempts to physically demarcate it. The Taliban also never renounced or condemned the Afghan goal of a Pashtunistan.

To complicate matters further, the Taliban maintains close ties with the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP), sometimes referred to as the Pakistani Taliban. The TTP comprises small, Taliban-friendly Pashtun militant groups, operating along the Afghan-Pakistani border and vowing to wage war on Pakistan until it obtains an independent Pashtunistan. The TTP is responsible for the deaths of several thousand Pakistani civilians. Recognizing the connection between the Afghan Taliban and the TTP, General Bajwa is said to have warned Pakistani lawmakers that the groups are two sides of the same coin.

Moreover, if Afghanistan falls into civil war again, Pakistan will face yet another huge influx of refugees. Last year, around 1.4 million Afghan refugees lived in the country.

Finally, Pakistan could jeopardize its relations with China if Afghanistan (along with Pakistan) becomes a safe haven for Muslim separatists, including disgruntled Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

How could the United States and its allies work with Pakistan on the situation in Afghanistan?

The United States faces a complex situation in South Asia and in its bilateral relations with Pakistan. The US government has a long history of investing in Pakistan in return for cooperation against terrorism, but this has produced limited dividends given Pakistan’s regional security interests.

Now Washington has two more things to consider. The first is the deepening of its strategic partnership with India. In recent years, India has become more receptive to American overtures for closer security ties. In view of these gains in US-Indian relations, the United States should be extremely careful in its relations with Pakistan; the feeling that Washington is not using the weight it has to curb Pakistani support for cross-border terrorism will jeopardize its relations with New Delhi.

The second element is China’s growing interest in the region. While the Chinese government is unlikely to stoke religious terrorism in the region, it will seek to work with the Taliban and possibly even integrate Afghanistan into its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Any American strategy should seek to compensate for Chinese investments. And China also has weight with Pakistan. One option for the United States is to use China’s fears over religious nationalism and militancy overflowing from Afghanistan to create space for a US-China-Pakistan cooperation strategy to put pressure on the Taliban.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cfr.org/article/pakistans-support-taliban-what-know The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos