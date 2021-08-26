The president of the political parties appreciates the government’s performance in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General of the Party Nasdem Johnny G Plate said, chef political parties the coalition supporting the government appreciates the management of the pandemic Covid-19. This appreciation was expressed during a meeting with President Joko Widodo at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday (8/25/2021) afternoon. Johnny said the appreciation is not only given to Jokowi, but also to the government as a whole, cabinet members, state institutions, local governments, including the community. “General Presidents appreciate and greatly appreciate the performance of government, president, cabinet members, institutions, regional governments, implementers and community involvement, so we can see what we have accomplished so far in the management of Covid-19. “Johnny said, quoted on the show. TV compass, Wednesday. Also read: Meet the leaders of political parties, here are five things Jokowi discussed Johnny said the government’s handling of the pandemic had prevented a larger-than-expected impact. “Initially it was felt that the impact of the drivetrain explosion was greater and could be avoided. Now it has diminished,” Johnny said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The Minister of Communication and Information also welcomed the completion of the vaccination against Covid-19 in Indonesia, which he described as one of the highest in the world. According to him, these achievements indicate that the management of the pandemic is on the right track. “It’s not huge eh, but what was done was profound Track and the right path that needs to be checked and followed immediately, ”Johnny said. In addition, revealed Johnny, Jokowi explained the development and management assessment of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the achievements and challenges faced by the government. “We are certainly thankful that in managing the pandemic and working with all parts of society, the achievements have given us positive and encouraging signs,” said Johnny. Read also: Jokowi meets the leaders of political parties, the secretary general of Nasdem: the subject is not a cabinet reshuffle The leaders of the political parties who attended the meeting were PDI-P General President Megawati Soekarnoputri accompanied by PDIP General Secretary Hasto Kristianto, Nasdem General President Surya Paloh accompanied by Nasdem General Secretary Johnny G Plate, and Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Gerindra General Secretary Ahmad. Muzani. Then, the general president of Golkar, Airlangga Hartarto, was accompanied by the general secretary of Golkar, Lodewijk Paulus, the general president of the PKB, Muhaimin Iskandar, accompanied by the general secretary of the PKB, Hasanuddin Wahid, the general president of the PPP, Suharso Monoarfa, accompanied by the general secretary of the PPP, Arwani Thomafi. There is also the chairman of the National Mandate Party (PAN) Zulkifli Hasan and the general secretary of the PAN Eddy Soeparno.

