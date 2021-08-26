British scholar sounds the alarm on Chinese legal expert targeted by Beijing – Radio Free Asia





A UK-based Chinese scholar has spoken out in favor of former Tsinghua University lawyer Xu Zhangrun, who would be under house arrest at his Beijing home, under constant surveillance cameras. Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies and director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London, wrote that although Xu is technically “at large,” he paid a heavy price for his criticism of the Chinese political and judicial system under the Chinese diet. Communist Party (CPC) and General Secretary Xi Jinping. Authorities in Beijing arrested Xu on the morning of July 6, 2020 on charges of “looking for prostitutes” after he called for political reforms online. He was released a week later, but later told media that he was fired from his teaching job and subjected to public sanctions for “moral corruption” by Tsinghua University Law School. Charges of “looking for prostitutes” have already been used by Chinese authorities to target critics and peaceful activists, or anyone who clashes with local officials and powerful vested interests. Xu has filed a court challenge and denies the charges. Xu wrote a 10,000-word essay dated May 21, 2020, in which he criticized Xi Jinping for “isolating” China from the international community with its foreign policy. The essay called for Chinese leaders to be held politically responsible, the release of prisoners of conscience, including journalists and human rights lawyers, and an end to political targeting of academics. Xu also called for constitutional amendments passed in 2018 that allow the revocation of Xi’s indefinite rule, and for legislation requiring officials to publish details of their financial assets and interests. “These are dark days for anyone taking a dissenting stance in China,” Brown wrote in a recent commentary on an edition of Xu’s letters for the Australian website Inside Story. “We see from these letters, which were written last July and August to supporters and to Harvard University’s Fairbank Center… it’s a marginal existence.” Xu’s “Ten Letters from a Year of Plague” were published in Chinese earlier this year and are currently being translated by Geremie Barmé for China Heritage. “A spectral existence” “Without a job or a livelihood, he seems to occupy some sort of spectral existence,” Brown wrote, citing one of Xu’s letters in the commentary. “China’s current totalitarian order has imposed a never-before-seen censorship regime,” writes Xu. “By virtue of this, publishing has become a particularly heavy occupation and guiding everything until publication a dangerous process.” “Everyone involved in the industry is hesitant. The authors feel like they are walking on thin ice,” writes Xu, who also described living under surveillance cameras at his Beijing home in a December essay. 2020. Brown added: “[Xu] is able to observe the public world even if there is no voice. He watches the debates online but is not allowed to participate … This seems to be the kind of purgatory the party wants to give problematic personalities. “ “With Xi Jinping and his colleagues defining a form of nationalism and patriotic fervor so powerful that it intoxicates part of the audience, someone like Xu looks like the only sober person on a drunken party,” Brown wrote. . Brown also highlighted the plight of veteran literary figure Geng Xiaonan, who was sentenced to three years in prison for “illegal business operations” by a Beijing court in February 2021 after expressing public support for Xu. Geng and Qin were arrested on September 9, 2020 on suspicion of “illegal business operations” and officially arrested a month later. Xu Zhangrun also called for the couple’s release, saying in an open letter that “illegal business operations” are a general charge used to target people for political reasons and have been arbitrarily applied to Geng and her husband.

Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.

