In appeal with Putin, Prime Minister Imran emphasizes coordinated approaches to evolving Afghan situation – world





Prime Minister Imran Khan, during an appeal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday stressed the importance of adopting coordinated approaches to deal with the evolving situation in Afghanistan, saying Pakistan is granting a ” great importance “to the role of the Troika Plus format.

Pakistan and Russia, along with the United States and China, are known as the Enlarged Troika for Peaceful Settlement in Afghanistan and have held several meetings this year on the situation in the war-torn country.

Prime Minister Imran, who received a call from Putin today, exchanged views on the Afghan situation as well as bilateral relations with the Russian president, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Read: Why the Troika Plus format has an important role to play in Afghanistan’s endgame

The prime minister stressed that a stable, secure and peaceful Afghanistan is “of vital importance” for Pakistan and regional stability. He also stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the “best way forward” in Afghanistan, while ensuring the safety, security and protection of the rights of Afghans, according to the PMO document.

In addition, the Prime Minister stressed that the international community must remain “positively engaged in supporting the Afghan people to help meet humanitarian needs and ensure economic livelihood”.

Speaking about relations between Pakistan and Russia, Prime Minister Imran praised their “upward trajectory”, noting that high-level exchanges are increasing and cooperation in various sectors is growing.

He also affirmed Pakistan’s determination to strengthen trade relations as well as bilateral collaboration in the energy sector, including the early completion of the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline project, the statement said.

Imran and Putin agreed to “cooperate closely within the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) to promote regional peace and security,” he added.

The Prime Minister also invited the Russian leader to visit Pakistan.

Last month, amid reports that Putin would visit Pakistan in July, the foreign ministry spokesman clarified that while “invitations to summit visits have been issued by both sides,” no visits have been made. of the Russian president was foreseen.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Islamabad in April this year, and Pakistan’s foreign and defense ministers visited Russia last year.

Lavrov’s two-day trip to Pakistan was the first visit by a Russian foreign minister in nine years, amid a warming of once-icy relations.

During his visit to Islamabad, the Russian Foreign Minister said in a statement: “We are ready to strengthen Pakistan’s counterterrorism potential, in particular by providing Pakistan with special military equipment.”

Lavrov had said that an agreement had also been reached on the conduct of additional joint military exercises such as the Arabian Monsoon maritime exercise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1642580/in-call-with-putin-pm-imran-stresses-coordinated-approaches-to-evolving-afghan-situation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos