Russian reprimand on Turkey for supporting Crimea highlights Ankara’s delicate balance

Russia today was unleashed against Turkey on his support for Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described as unacceptable the remarks made by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that the peninsula belonged to Ukraine. “The Crimea issue is what creates major disagreements,” Peskov said.

The reprimand highlights Turkey’s delicate balance, supporting Ukraine and the Crimean Tartars while maintaining a multi-faceted relationship with its larger Black Sea neighbor, Russia.

Cavusoglu was in Kiev on August 23 for the premiere Crimean Platform Summitorganized by the Ukrainian government which aims to intensify diplomatic pressure on Moscow following its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Land grabbing has not been recognized by much of the international community and has triggered sweeping sanctions against Russia. Cavusoglu told reporters ahead of the summit: We have never recognized the illegal annexation of Crimea and constantly stress that we will not.

He might as well have spoken on behalf of the Ottomans, who lost Crimea to Catherine the Great in the Turkish-Russian War of 1768-1774. Turkish nostalgia for Crimea and solidarity with the Muslim Tatars of the peninsula, who were deported en masse by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin to Central Asia and face harsh repression under President Vladimir Putin, has persisted ever since.

Turkey signed an agreement in April with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky visiting Turkish state housing agency TOKI to build 500 homes for the Crimean Tatars who fled the peninsula in 2014 for mainland Ukraine.

Zelensky’s trip came as Russian troops massed along Russia’s borders with eastern Ukraine, the largest such build-up since 2014. Zelenksy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a 20-point statement in which Turkey reiterated its view that Ukraine should join NATO, which Turkey itself has joined. 1952 for fear of Soviet aggression.

He also called for the return of Crimea to Ukraine and the disoccupation “of Donbass in eastern Ukraine where Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army remain mired in a slow and bitter war.

The Crimean Platform summit was held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union and Angela Merkels last visitin the country before stepping down as Germany’s first female Chancellor.

The Biden administration’s decision to drop its resistance to a Russian gas pipeline to Germany’s Nord Stream 2, which will bypass Ukraine, was a blow to Ukrainians, who hoped that Germany and the United States would use the pipeline to extract the Crimea and Donbass concessions from Moscow. More importantly, Ukraine collects at least $ 2 billion in transit fees per year from Russian gas flowing to Europe through its territory. Nord Stream will eat away at these revenues.

As such, Turkey’s value to Ukraine has increased further. No wonder, then, that it is among the few Western countries that have not put Turkey on a red list due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just like Russia, one of the biggest sources. tourists from Turkey have done so. Since 2018, it has also acquired, in the face of growing anger from Moscow, Turkish military drones which are credited with helping Azerbaijan recover large parts of the territory occupied by Armenia last year. Ukraine says it is buying drones for defensive purposes, along with five other Bayraktar TB2 drones planned for delivery This year.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba remarked as the rally in Crimea approached, I don’t think there are any closer friends in Crimea than Ukraine and Turkey. We are two nations who care about this piece of land, the people who live there historically, the Crimean Tatars. It is therefore more than natural for Kiev and Ankara to cooperate closely on this issue.

Despite all their outpouring, the Ukrainian and Tatar leaders will have been disappointed that Erdogan missed the event. But that shouldn’t have been a big surprise. Turkey knows that it can only push Moscow to a certain point. Turkey tasted Putin’s wrath when she shot down a Russian jet over Syria in 2015. The Russian leader imposed trade sanctions on Turkey, barred Russian tourists from entering the country and launched a diplomatic smear campaign including allegations that Turkey was trading oil in the name of Islam. State.

Relations between Erdogan and Putin, who chatted regularly on the phone, have become colder since February, when some 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib in Syria, likely in airstrikes carried out by the Russians rather than the Syrian regime. , as the Turkish media claim. .

When Erdogan wants to keep a problem alive, he does. But it wasn’t one of them. Erdogan was determined that this event did not explode into the public sphere, said Selim Koru, an analyst for Turkey’s Economic Policy Research Foundation, an Ankara-based think tank.

Most people in Turkey will probably have forgotten about it, Koru told Al-Monitor.

Turkey’s official explanation for Erdogan’s no-show in Kiev is that Ankara must maintain an open channel with Moscow and that is in Ukraine and in the interests of the Tatars, as when Turkey managed to get liberated. two Crimean Tatar political detainees in a Russian prison. in 2017.

Koru noted that it may not have been a coincidence that Russian state arms exporter Rosboronexport announced on the same day of the summit that Turkey was negotiating a new deal for the second batch. of S-400 missiles. Anonymous Turkish official speaking to Middle East Eyeswept the ad as a misleading statement. The Russians were trying to poison our relations with the United States, the official accused.

Turkey managed to do this without anyone’s help when it acquired the first Russian missile set in 2017 despite stern warnings from Washington of the likely consequences. He is now trying to evade a series of US sanctions and return to the F-35 fighter consortium he was kicked out of for refusing to get rid of the Russian kit that he has not yet unpacked. The Biden administration is keen to overcome the crisis. But Ankara is struggling to find a formula that meets Washington’s demands without upsetting Moscow, a balance that is proving to be much more difficult to find than that between Moscow and Kiev.